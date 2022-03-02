Skoda Kushaq Becomes The Carmaker’s Hot-seller, Helps It Record Sales Of Over 4,500 Units In February

Published On Mar 02, 2022 06:34 PM By CarDekho for Skoda Kushaq

The carmaker clocked a 428 percent YoY growth in sales this February

Skoda India reported sales of 4,503 units in February. The Kushaq was the major sales driver in the last month. This number is significantly up compared to the 853 units sold in February 2021, accounting for the 428 percent increase in sales for the carmaker.

Skoda recently launched the 1.0-litre variants of the Slavia and has commenced deliveries for the same. The 1.5-litre variants of the Slavia will be launched on March 3.

Here’s the press release for more information:

ŠKODA AUTO INDIA CLOCKS 428% YoY RISE IN FEBRUARY 2022

› Records sales of 4,503 units in the month of February 2022

› 428% rise year-on-year compared to February 2021

› KUSHAQ continues to drive volumes

› All-new SLAVIA 1.0 TSI launched and open for Test Drive and bookings

Mumbai, 1 March 2022 – After launching the all-new SLAVIA 1.0 TSI, ŠKODA AUTO India continues its juggernaut by registering sales of 4,503 units for the month of February 2022. Year-on-year, February 2022 sales is a significant jump of 428% compared to the 853 units sold in February 2021.

Also Read: Skoda India Starts Deliveries Of The Slavia

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “I am delighted with the positive momentum we are witnessing in 2022. Most importantly, this is not about merely selling more cars, it’s about having more happy customers and fans of ŠKODA AUTO in India. This is the perfect platform for our newest family members, the SLAVIA 1.0 TSI and the SLAVIA 1.5 TSI sedans to arrive and drive us to even greater heights in the coming months.”

The sales of February 2022 were driven primarily by the KUSHAQ SUV launched in July 2021. It is the first product launched under the India 2.0 strategy and based on the made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform. As phase 2 of India 2.0, the all-new ŠKODA SLAVIA 1.0 TSI sedan was launched yesterday, and the SLAVIA 1.5 TSI, with a completely new engine and performance traits will be launched on March 3, 2022.

Read More on : Skoda Kushaq on road price