The Slavia was unveiled in November 2021, and its bookings have been underway from the same time

Skoda offers the sedan in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

The Slavia gets two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1-litre TSi and a 1.5-litre TSi.

Features on board include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging.

The 1-litre variants are priced from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Skoda recently launched the 1-litre turbo-petrol-equipped variants of the Slavia in India. It has now commenced deliveries of the sedan. The sedan was unveiled in November 2021, and its bookings have been underway from the same month. Skoda will launch the sedan’s 1.5-litre variants on March 3.

The compact sedan is sold in three broad trims: Active, Ambition, and Style. While all of them get the 1-litre engine (115PS/178Nm) with the 6-speed MT, the mid-spec and top-spec Ambition and Style, respectively, are the only choices when it comes to the optional 6-speed automatic.

Apart from this, Skoda has also provided the Slavia with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit option (150PS/250Nm). While it has the same manual transmission setup, there’s an optional 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) in place of the 6-speed AT. This engine also features VW Group’s Active Cylinder Technology, which shuts off two cylinders in less stressful conditions.

Skoda has equipped the Slavia with a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto AC, ventilated front seats, and digital driver’s display. The sedan also borrows the two-spoke steering wheel and the 10.1-inch touchscreen from the Kushaq. Skoda has loaded it with safety features including ISOFIX child seat anchorages, up to six airbags, and electronic stability control.

The 1-litre variants of the Slavia are priced between Rs 10.69 lakh and Rs 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Skoda’s compact sedan fends off competition from the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the upcoming VW Virtus.

