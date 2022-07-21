Published On Jul 21, 2022 03:58 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

Skoda promises up to nine per cent more fuel-efficiency on models with the 1-litre TSI motor thanks to them featuring auto idle start-stop feature as standard

Idle start-stop was earlier exclusive to the 1.5-litre variants, but is now standard on the Kushaq

The feature addition improves the fuel efficiency of 1-litre variants by seven to nine per cent.

1-litre manual and automatic variants delivered 17.88kmpl and 15.78kmpl, respectively, before the update.

This update is to commemorate Kushaq’s first anniversary, which also includes standard TPMS, new 8-inch infotainment and a digital driver display.

Kushaq gets 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, with manual and automatic transmissions.

As the Skoda Kushaq completes its first anniversary in India, the Czech carmaker has updated it with several new features. It gets TPMS as standard, a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the top-end Style trim gets an 8-inch digital driver display (Virtual Cockpit). While we’ve already covered these updates, the latest news is that the Kushaq’s 1-litre variants are now more fuel-efficient.

Skoda has made the auto idle start-stop feature as standard on the Kushaq’s 1-litre variants. This feature was earlier exclusive to the 1.5-litre model. This has allegedly improved the fuel economy of the 1-litre model by seven to nine per cent.

Earlier the manual and automatic 1-litre variants of the compact SUV achieved 17.88kmpl and 15.78kmpl, respectively. Let us also remind you that the VW Taigun also got this update in May, which improved the 1-litre manual variants’ fuel economy by 1.1kmpl and the automatic variants more frugal by 0.79kmpl.

The SUV gets a 115PS turbo-petrol engine, paired to either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. There’s also the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol on offer, rated at 150PS and paired with 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic).

The 1.5-litre variants are claimed to deliver 17.95kmpl with the manual and 17.71kmpl with the automatic. The 1.5-litre exclusively offers cylinder deactivation in which it switches off two of the four cylinders to save fuel as per the load it has to pull.

We’ve done a complete report on Skoda Kushaq’s first year completion, where we’ve mentioned all the updates, feature additions and price changes that the SUV has gone through in the last 12 months. You can read it here.

The Kushaq is priced from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivalling the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Volkswagen Taigun

