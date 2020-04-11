Published On Apr 11, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Honda City

The current lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in manufacturers delaying the launch of some highly anticipated cars. Here’s a look at a few of them:

The government-imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus has been harsh on the automotive industry with many factories and dealerships having to shut shop temporarily. This has resulted in a lot of delayed launches of cars that should have been sitting pretty in a dealership or maybe, in your parking lot, by now. That said, expect carmakers to go ahead with these launches as soon as the lockdown ends. For now, here are the ones that are delayed.

(Pictured: Pre-facelift WR-V)

Honda WR-V Facelift

Expected Prices: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.50 lakh

While bookings for the WR-V were opened more than a month ago, Honda is yet to announce a launch date for the cross-hatch thanks to the lockdown. The WR-V facelift is expected to get a minor cosmetic update, a revised feature list and BS6-compliant engines, which it will share with the Amaze. The 2020 model is also expected to get a CVT option for the first time.

2020 Honda City

Expected Prices: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh

The fifth-gen Honda City was one of the most hotly anticipated cars of 2020. If all was well, we would have already seen drive reports and prices of the car by now. It’s based on a brand new platform, gets an all new design, a revised feature list and BS6 compliant engines with possibility of an automatic with both petrol and diesel engines.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Expected Prices: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh

The S-Cross petrol’s launch has been delayed for quite some time now. It was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and was expected to be launched at the same venue, but that didn’t happen. And with the lockdown over us, there’s been no indications from the manufacturer regarding its launch. The S-Cross petrol will pack the same 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine as the Vitara Brezza facelift. It is expected to offer a couple of new features as well. With this update, the S-Cross will get an automatic transmission option for the first time.

BS6 Skoda Rapid

Expected Prices: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

Skoda started accepting bookings of the BS6 Rapid a while ago and was expected to commence deliveries from April 14. However, all the plans seem to have been put on the back burner as the prices of the sedan are yet to be released. The BS6 Rapid, when launched, will be a petrol-only offering powered by a brand new 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol that puts out 110PS/175Nm. It will be offered with the option of a 6-speed manual as well as a 6-speed automatic.

Skoda Karoq

Expected Prices: 20 lakh

Showcased at Auto Expo 2020, the Skoda Karoq was supposed to start reaching owners by May 6. But with the current situation in mind, it will be a miracle if everything happens according to plan for those who have already booked the Karoq.

The Skoda Karoq is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine (same as the T-Roc) that produces 150PS/250Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DSG. Just like its VW counterpart, there will be no diesel version of this Jeep Compass rival.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Expected Prices: Rs 19 lakh to Rs 26 lakh

Like many on this list, the Hyundai Tucson facelift was also showcased at Auto Expo 2020. It was supposed to be launched in March but the current pandemic seems to have delayed it indefinitely. It features minor visual enhancements inside out and a set of BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines with an automatic transmission as standard.

Read More on : Honda City on road price