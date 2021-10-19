Six Midsize SUVs’ Waiting Period In Top Indian Cities

Published On Oct 19, 2021 07:42 AM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

Most of them have an average waiting period of around 1-2 months

The midsize-SUV segment in India recently saw some new launches with the Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700. Besides, you also have the MG Hector, Hector Plus, Tata Harrier, Safari, and Mahindra XUV500 vying for your attention in this segment. So, if you are planning to buy any of these, here’s how long you will have to wait:

Cities Alcazar Compass Hector Hector Plus Harrier Safari New Delhi 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month Bangalore No waiting No waiting 1-1.5 month 1-1.5 month 1.5 month 1.5 month Mumbai 3 months 1 month 2-2.5 months 2-2.5 months 1.5 month 2 months Hyderabad 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months 1 month 1.5 month Pune 1-2 months Under a month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1.5 month 1-2 months Chennai 1-2 months Under a month 2-3 months 2-3 months 1.5 month 1.5 month Jaipur No waiting No waiting 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month Ahmedabad 1 month No waiting 1-2 months 1-1.5 months No waiting No waiting Kolkata 1 month No waiting 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months 1.5 month 1.5 month

The Hyundai Alcazar has a lower waiting period than its five-seater version, the Creta.

Overall, the Jeep Compass has the lowest waiting periods in most cities. In some cities like Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, you’ll not have to wait at all.

The MG Hector and Hector Plus have almost the exact same waiting timelines in these nine cities.

Even the Tata Harrier and Safari have nearly the same waiting period in most cities, averaging around 1.5 months.

Being the latest entrant, the XUV700 is yet to make it to the list but it’s expected to carry a waiting period of more than six months.

