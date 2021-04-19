Save Up To Rs 55,000 On Mid-size Hatchbacks

Modified On Apr 19, 2021 10:16 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

Even the recently facelifted Swift is available with offers this month

The Renault Triber gets the maximum discounts of up to Rs 55,000.

Maruti’s Swift follows closely with benefits of up to Rs 53,000.

Savings of up to Rs 45,000 on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Both the Ford Figo and Freestyle get offers of up to Rs 23,000.

All offers valid until the end of April 2021.

Mid-size hatchbacks have always remained a popular choice among buyers. The Maruti Swift has, more often than not, emerged as the best-selling model in the overall passenger car market. This segment also features the Ford Figo and Freestyle as well as a sub-4m crossover MPV, the Renault Triber. So, if you are planning to buy any of them, here’s a look at how much you can save on each model until the end of April 2021:

Maruti Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000

All benefits can be availed on both the pre-facelift and facelifted Swift.

Only the base-spec LXi variant comes with these savings.

All other variants come with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, the same exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Swift Special Edition gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but the cash discount drops to just Rs 1,500, taking the total savings to Rs 24,500.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The Grand i10 Nios Turbo comes with the above affairs.

The non-turbo variants come with the same exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, while the cash discount is reduced to Rs 10,000.

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

The 2020 Triber comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, while it comes down to Rs 15,000 for the newer 2021 units.

Select variants of the Triber are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. The latter can be availed either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (for those buying an additional Renault car).

Select employees can avail a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. For rural customers (farmers, sarpanches, and members of gram panchayats), the carmaker is offering a special benefit of Rs 5,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer.

Buyers can also avail a special 6.99 percent rate of interest on a loan amount of Rs 3.15 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

Renault is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states with no Renault Finance facility.

The base-spec RXE trim comes with only a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000. So, no discounts for the entry-level Triber if you’re a first time Renault customer.

Ford Figo

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

All variants of the Figo come with the above savings.

Existing Ford car owners can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 while trading in their current model for a new one while non-Ford car owners get an exchange bonus of only Rs 7,000.

Buyers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 as well but it cannot be combined with the exchange bonus.

A corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is also on offer.

Ford Freestyle

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

All variants of the Freestyle get the above-mentioned benefits.

Existing Ford car owners can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 while trading in their current model for a new one while non-Ford car owners get an exchange bonus of only Rs 7,000.

Buyers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 as well but cannot combine it with the exchange bonus.

There’s also a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Note: All offers mentioned above are applicable to Delhi and are likely to vary from state to state. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealership to get the exact details.

