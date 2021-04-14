  • Login / Register
Save Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh On Mahindra Cars In April 2021

Modified On Apr 14, 2021 10:11 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

Customers can grab a cash discount of up to Rs 2.2 lakh on a Mahindra model this month

  • Mahindra offers maximum benefits of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on the Alturas G4.

  • The new Thar doesn’t get any offers. 

  • Discounts of up to Rs 44,500 on the XUV300.

  • The current-gen XUV500 gets savings of up to Rs 85,800.

  • All offers valid until the end of April 2021.

As per recent trademark filings, it seems like there’s going to be an onslaught of SUVs from Mahindra in the near future, starting with the new XUV700 expected in July 2021. All of them are likely to be a part of the carmaker’s ‘XUV’ cluster of SUVs. For now, it is offering select models in the lineup, excluding the second-gen Thar, with various benefits until the end of April 2021.

Here’s a look at the model-wise discounts:

Models

Cash Discount

Exchange Bonus

Corporate Discount

Additional Offers

Total Benefits

XUV300

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 4,500

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 44,500

XUV500

Up to Rs 36,800

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 9,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 85,800

Scorpio

Up to Rs 7,042

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 4,500

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 36,542

Bolero

Up to Rs 3,500

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 4,000

--

Up to Rs 17,500

Alturas G4

Up to Rs 2.20 lakh

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 16,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 3.06 lakh

KUV100 NXT

Up to Rs 38,055

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 4,000

--

Up to Rs 62,055

Marazzo

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 6,000

--

Up to Rs 41,000

  • All models get additional offers of up to Rs 20,000, except the Bolero, KUV100 NXT, and Marazzo.

Mahindra Alturas G4

  • The Alturas G4 gets the maximum discount of up to Rs 3.06 lakh. The SUV is currently priced from Rs 28.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

  • While the Bolero gets the least discounts of up to Rs 17,500, the Marazzo gets savings of up to Rs 41,000. The KUV100 NXT packs benefits worth up to Rs 62,055.

  • The XUV500 gets total discounts of up to Rs 85,800. Its new-gen model is expected to arrive in 2022 in a 5-seater layout.

  • Even the XUV300 carries savings of up to Rs 44,500 this April.

  • Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Note: The offers mentioned above are applicable to Delhi. Please note that benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

