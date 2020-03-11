Published On Mar 11, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Renault Duster

Renault has come out with special offers for rural customers for the first time

Some of you might be getting rather tired of all these BS4 offer stories we've been running over the last few weeks. However, it is still interesting to witness the deluge of offers that the upcoming emission norms have brought with it. In today’s installment, we bring you the latest offers from the French carmaker, Renault. Even if you aren’t in the market for a new car right now, you just might know someone who is. So, just pass it around as these are valid until March 31 only.

Renault Triber

Renault is offering a special offer of up to Rs 4,000 for rural customers such as farmers, sarpanch, and members of the gram panchayat.

Existing Renault customers willing to trade in their old model for a new one can grab an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Those planning to buy an additional Renault car can get a cash discount of Rs 5,000.

The carmaker is also offering a special rate of interest of 8.99% for the tenure of 36-60 months irrespective of the loan amount. It may vary for a tenure of 12-30 months and 72-84 months.

The Triber was recently upgraded to meet the BS6 norms.

Renault will be introducing the Triber AMT in India soon.

Renault Kwid

Offer Pre-facelift Kwid Kwid facelift BS4 variants BS4 variants BS6 variants Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 4-year warranty package Yes Yes Yes Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000

The 4-year warranty package consists of a manufacturer warranty of 2 years or 50,000km as well as an extended warranty of 2 years or 50,000km.

Loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is available either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 if the customer is buying an additional Renault model.

Like in the case of the Triber, the Kwid is also offered with a special saving of up to Rs 4,000 for rural customers such as farmers, sarpanch, and members of the gram panchayat only. However, each customer is entitled to either the corporate discount or the rural offer.

The Kwid facelift was recently updated to meet the BS6 norms but the pre-facelift as well as the facelifted models with BS4 engines are also being offered with discounts.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Renault Duster

Offer Pre-facelift Duster Duster facelift Total Benefits Up to Rs 2 lakh Up to Rs 2 lakh Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000

Renault is yet to upgrade the Duster to BS6 norms.

All these offers are applicable only on the BS4-compliant variants of the Duster.

In case of the pre-facelift Duster , the total benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh include a cash discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on select diesel variants.

Renault is offering a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 20,000. This is in the form of either an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 or a cash discount of Rs 10,000 if buying an additional Renault car.

The carmaker is also offering a special offer of up to Rs 10,000 for rural customers such as farmers, sarpanch, and member of the gram panchayat. However, each customer is entitled to either the corporate discount or the rural offer.

If you are looking to buy the Duster facelift, the total benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh include a cash discount and price reduction on select stock.

Meanwhile, Renault showcased the Duster turbo at the Auto Expo 2020 and is expected to launch it by August 2020.

Renault Captur

The Captur is still BS4-compliant only.

Renault is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on the BS4 Captur.

The compact SUV also gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 or a rural offer of up to Rs 10,000. However, each customer is entitled to either the corporate discount or the rural offer.

Existing Renault customers willing to trade in their old model for a new one can grab an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Those planning to buy an additional Renault car can get a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Renault Lodgy

Renault’s MPV, the Lodgy, won’t be upgraded to a BS6 version.

Renault is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on all variants of the Lodgy.

It is also being offered with either a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 or a rural offer of up to Rs 10,000. However, each customer is entitled to either the corporate discount or the rural offer.

The Renault MPV is about to be discontinued from April 2020.

