Save Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh On Hyundai Cars This May

Published On May 12, 2021 05:10 PM By Rohit for Hyundai i20

The i20’s iMT Turbo variants also get a 5-year/60,000km extended warranty worth Rs 12,999 as part of the offers

Hyundai is offering the maximum discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the Kona Electric.

Offers on all models, except the Kona Electric, vary depending on the variant chosen.

The Grand i10 Nios and Aura offer savings of up to Rs 50,000.

All offers are valid until May 31, 2021.

Hyundai has introduced discounts for the month of May 2021 on multiple models, including the third-gen i20 and Santro, but excluding the Venue, Creta, Tucson, Verna, and Elantra. All offers are valid until the end of May 2021. Here’s a look at the model-wise benefits:

Hyundai Santro

Offer Santro Era (Base-spec) Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 35,000

Hyundai is offering the base-spec Era with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 but for other variants, it goes up by Rs 10,000.

It is priced from Rs 4.73 lakh to Rs 6.41 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Grand i10 Nios Turbo Variants MT Variants Cash Discount Rs 35,000 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 30,000

The AMT variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but the cash discount drops down to Rs 10,000.

Hyundai is offering the CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there’s no cash discount on offer.

The Grand i10 Nios is priced between Rs 5.23 lakh and Rs 8.45 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Hyundai i20

Offer i20 iMT Turbo Variants Diesel Variants A 5-year/60,000km Extended Warranty (worth Rs 12,999) Yes No Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000

Hyundai is offering the i20 iMT (clutchless manual) Turbo with a 5-year/60,000km extended warranty worth Rs 12,999.

The iMT Turbo and diesel variants get the same exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai retails the i20 from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offer Aura Turbo Variant MT Variants Cash Discount Rs 35,000 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 30,000

The AMT variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but the cash discount drops down to Rs 10,000.

Hyundai is offering the Aura CNG with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there’s no cash discount on offer.

The sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 5.97 lakh and Rs 9.35 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 1.5 lakh Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.5 lakh

The Kona Electric comes with only a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Hyundai sells the EV from Rs 23.77 lakh to Rs 23.96 lakh.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Hyundai i20 on road price