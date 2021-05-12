Save Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh On Hyundai Cars This May
Published On May 12, 2021 05:10 PM By Rohit for Hyundai i20
The i20’s iMT Turbo variants also get a 5-year/60,000km extended warranty worth Rs 12,999 as part of the offers
-
Hyundai is offering the maximum discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the Kona Electric.
-
Offers on all models, except the Kona Electric, vary depending on the variant chosen.
-
The Grand i10 Nios and Aura offer savings of up to Rs 50,000.
-
All offers are valid until May 31, 2021.
Hyundai has introduced discounts for the month of May 2021 on multiple models, including the third-gen i20 and Santro, but excluding the Venue, Creta, Tucson, Verna, and Elantra. All offers are valid until the end of May 2021. Here’s a look at the model-wise benefits:
Hyundai Santro
|
Offer
|
Santro
|
Era (Base-spec)
|
Other Variants
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
Hyundai is offering the base-spec Era with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 but for other variants, it goes up by Rs 10,000.
-
It is priced from Rs 4.73 lakh to Rs 6.41 lakh.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Offer
|
Grand i10 Nios
|
Turbo Variants
|
MT Variants
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 35,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Up to Rs 30,000
-
The AMT variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but the cash discount drops down to Rs 10,000.
-
Hyundai is offering the CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there’s no cash discount on offer.
-
The Grand i10 Nios is priced between Rs 5.23 lakh and Rs 8.45 lakh.
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Hyundai i20
|
Offer
|
i20
|
iMT Turbo Variants
|
Diesel Variants
|
A 5-year/60,000km Extended Warranty (worth Rs 12,999)
|
Yes
|
No
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
-
Hyundai is offering the i20 iMT (clutchless manual) Turbo with a 5-year/60,000km extended warranty worth Rs 12,999.
-
The iMT Turbo and diesel variants get the same exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.
-
Hyundai retails the i20 from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh.
Hyundai Aura
|
Offer
|
Aura
|
Turbo Variant
|
MT Variants
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 35,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Up to Rs 30,000
-
The AMT variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but the cash discount drops down to Rs 10,000.
-
Hyundai is offering the Aura CNG with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there’s no cash discount on offer.
-
The sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 5.97 lakh and Rs 9.35 lakh.
Hyundai Kona Electric
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 1.5 lakh
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1.5 lakh
-
The Kona Electric comes with only a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh.
-
Hyundai sells the EV from Rs 23.77 lakh to Rs 23.96 lakh.
Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Hyundai i20 on road price
- Renew Hyundai i20 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful