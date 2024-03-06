Modified On Mar 06, 2024 05:01 PM By Shreyash for Honda City

The Honda Elevate also gets a limited-period cash discount

Maximum benefits of over Rs 1 lakh are being offered with the Honda City.

The Amaze can be had with discounts of over Rs 94,000.

Honda’s compact SUV, the Elevate, comes with a limited time benefit of up to Rs 50,000.

Honda is offering maximum discounts on special editions of the City and Elevate.

All offers are valid till the end of March 2024.

If you are planning to buy a Honda car this March, the automaker is offering benefits across all of its models – Honda City, Honda Amaze, and Honda Elevate – except for the Honda City Hybrid. The benefits include cash discounts, and exchange and loyalty bonuses. Here are the model-wise offer details.

Honda City

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Free Accessories (Optional) Up to Rs 32,196 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 6,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 4,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Special Corporate Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Special Benefit For Elegant Edition Up to Rs 36,500 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 1.212 lakh

Customers can either opt for a cash discount or the option of free accessories with the Honda City. The benefits listed above are applicable across all variants of the Honda sedan.

Existing Honda customers can also avail an additional exchange bonus of Rs 6,000, along with loyalty bonus of Rs 4,000.

An additional corporate discount is also being offered with the City on top of the standard corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

Honda is also offering a special discount of up to Rs 36,500 on the Elegant edition of the City.

Customers going for the VX and ZX variants will also get an extended warranty for the fourth and fifth year, worth Rs 13,651.

The City is priced between Rs 11.71 lakh and Rs 16.19 lakh.

Honda Amaze

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Free Accessories (Optional) Up to Rs 41,643 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 4,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Special Corporate Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Special Benefit For Elite Edition Up to Rs 30,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 94,346

With the Honda Amaze, customers can choose between the cash discount or the option of free accessories.

The cash discount and optional free accessories offer mentioned above are only valid on the mid-spec S variant of the Amaze.

For the top-spec VX variant and the Elite edition, the cash benefit comes down to Rs 20,000, while the free accessories offer reduces to Rs 24,346.

The Elite edition of the Amaze also comes with a special discount of Rs 30,000. As such, it has the highest savings for a new Amaze in March 2024.

With the base-spec E variant of the Amaze, customers can get Rs 10,000 as cash discount or accessories worth Rs 12,349.

The Honda Amaze is priced from Rs 7.16 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh.

Honda Elevate

Offer Amount Limited Time Celebration Offer Rs 50,000

The Elevate compact SUV only comes with a limited time celebration discount of Rs 50,000.

No additional exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus is being offered with the SUV.

Prices for the Honda Elevate range from Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh.

Notes

The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

