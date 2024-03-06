Save Over Rs 1 Lakh On Honda Cars This March
Modified On Mar 06, 2024 05:01 PM By Shreyash for Honda City
The Honda Elevate also gets a limited-period cash discount
-
Maximum benefits of over Rs 1 lakh are being offered with the Honda City.
-
The Amaze can be had with discounts of over Rs 94,000.
-
Honda’s compact SUV, the Elevate, comes with a limited time benefit of up to Rs 50,000.
-
Honda is offering maximum discounts on special editions of the City and Elevate.
-
All offers are valid till the end of March 2024.
If you are planning to buy a Honda car this March, the automaker is offering benefits across all of its models – Honda City, Honda Amaze, and Honda Elevate – except for the Honda City Hybrid. The benefits include cash discounts, and exchange and loyalty bonuses. Here are the model-wise offer details.
Honda City
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional)
|
Up to Rs 32,196
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 6,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Special Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Special Benefit For Elegant Edition
|
Up to Rs 36,500
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1.212 lakh
-
Customers can either opt for a cash discount or the option of free accessories with the Honda City. The benefits listed above are applicable across all variants of the Honda sedan.
-
Existing Honda customers can also avail an additional exchange bonus of Rs 6,000, along with loyalty bonus of Rs 4,000.
-
An additional corporate discount is also being offered with the City on top of the standard corporate discount of Rs 8,000.
-
Honda is also offering a special discount of up to Rs 36,500 on the Elegant edition of the City.
-
Customers going for the VX and ZX variants will also get an extended warranty for the fourth and fifth year, worth Rs 13,651.
-
The City is priced between Rs 11.71 lakh and Rs 16.19 lakh.
Honda Amaze
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional)
|
Up to Rs 41,643
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 6,000
|
Special Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Special Benefit For Elite Edition
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 94,346
-
With the Honda Amaze, customers can choose between the cash discount or the option of free accessories.
-
The cash discount and optional free accessories offer mentioned above are only valid on the mid-spec S variant of the Amaze.
-
For the top-spec VX variant and the Elite edition, the cash benefit comes down to Rs 20,000, while the free accessories offer reduces to Rs 24,346.
-
The Elite edition of the Amaze also comes with a special discount of Rs 30,000. As such, it has the highest savings for a new Amaze in March 2024.
-
With the base-spec E variant of the Amaze, customers can get Rs 10,000 as cash discount or accessories worth Rs 12,349.
-
The Honda Amaze is priced from Rs 7.16 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh.
Honda Elevate
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Limited Time Celebration Offer
|
Rs 50,000
-
The Elevate compact SUV only comes with a limited time celebration discount of Rs 50,000.
-
No additional exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus is being offered with the SUV.
-
Prices for the Honda Elevate range from Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh.
Notes
-
The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.
-
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.
