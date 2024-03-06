English | हिंदी

MG Comet EV And ZS EV Get Variants Updated, New Features And Revised Prices

Modified On Mar 06, 2024 12:14 PM By Rohit for MG Comet EV

The Comet EV now also gets a 7.4 kW AC fast-charging option with the higher-spec Excite and Exclusive variants

MG Comet EV and MG ZS EV

  • MG Comet EV variants are now called Executive, Excite, and Exclusive.

  • The Comet EV’s new features include ESC and an electronic parking brake.

  • MG ZS EV’s revised variant lineup is Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus and Essence.

  • Its new Excite Pro variant gets a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen and 6 airbags.

  • No changes have been made to the electric powertrains of the two MG EVs.

  • Prices of the Comet EV range from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

  • The ZS EV is now priced between Rs 18.98 lakh and Rs 24.98 lakh.

The variant lineup of both the MG Comet EV and MG ZS EV have been reshuffled, and they now receive a few new variants, with some additional features too. Let’s first take a look at the revised model-wise variant lineup:

MG Comet New Variant Lineup

Old Variant Names

Pace

Play

Plush

New Variant Names

Executive

Excite (with Fast Charger option)

Exclusive (with Fast Charger option)

MG Comet EV with fast-charging option

With the variant rejig, MG has also renamed the variants of the Comet EV, which are now similar to that of the ZS EV. It’s also the first time that MG’s entry-level EV gets a 7.4 kW AC fast charging option with mid- and top-spec variants: Excite and Exclusive.

Revised Prices Of MG Comet EV

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Executive

Rs 6.99 lakh

Rs 6.99 lakh

Excite

Rs 7.88 lakh

Rs 7.88 lakh

Excite Fast Charger (new)

Rs 8.24 lakh

Exclusive

Rs 8.58 lakh

Rs 8.78 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Exclusive Fast Charger (new)

Rs 9.14 lakh

With the variant name revision, the price of the Comet EV’s top-spec variant has gone up by Rs 20,000, while the prices of the other variants have remained the same.

New Features On Board The Comet EV’s New Variants

MG Comet EV

Besides the newly launched AC fast-charging capable variants of the Comet EV, the micro-MG also gets additional safety features such as an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control (ESC), rear disc brakes, and hill-hold assist. Other comfort and convenience features on board include power-foldable ORVMs, LED DRLs with integrated indicators, and body-coloured ORVMs.

MG ZS EV New Variant Lineup

2024 MG ZS EV

Old Variant Name

New Variant Name

Price

Executive

Executive

Rs 18.98 lakh

Excite

Excite Pro

Rs 19.98 lakh

Exclusive

Exclusive Plus

Rs 23.98 lakh

Exclusive Pro

Essence

Rs 24.98 lakh

The only change for the ZS EV is the renamed variants. Apart from that, the electric SUV’s prices remain the same, ranging from Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 24.98 lakh. The higher-spec ZS EV variants can also be had in a dual-tone paint option for a premium of Rs 10,000.

Features Available On The ZS EV Excite Pro

MG ZS EV panoramic sunroof

MG has equipped the Excite Pro variant of the ZS EV with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 7-inch digital driver display, push-button start/stop, and cruise control. In terms of safety tech, the ZS EV Excite Pro comes with six airbags, a reversing camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Details Of Comet And ZS EV’s Electric Powertrains

Specification

Comet EV

ZS EV

Battery Pack

17.3 kWh

50.3 kWh

Electric Motor Power Output

42 PS

177 PS

Electric Motor Torque Output

110 Nm

280 Nm

Claimed Range

Up to 230 km

461 km

MG Comet EV And ZS EV Rivals

The MG Comet EV is an affordable alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. The MG ZS EV electric SUV rivals the Hyundai Kona Electric, BYD Atto 3, and the upcoming Maruti eVX. It can also be considered a costlier alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV, which sit a segment below.

