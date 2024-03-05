Modified On Mar 05, 2024 05:12 PM By Shreyash for MG Hector

This is the third time is six months that MG has revised the prices of the Hector SUVs

The MG Hector and MG Hector Plus have now become even more affordable, with the latest price revision this month. Both of these SUVs also received price cuts in February 2024, and their prices were revised in November 2023 as well. Though MG hasn’t stated any reasons for the price cut this time, it seems that it is trying to reposition the Hector against all SUV rivals by adjusting its prices to be even more competitive. MG has also introduced new Shine Pro and Select Pro variants for the Hector, replacing the previously available Shine and Smart variants.

Let’s take a look at the variant-wise revised prices of both SUVs:

MG Hector

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MANUAL Style Rs 14.95 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh (-) Rs 96,000 Shine Rs 16.24 lakh N.A. N.A. Shine Pro (NEW) N.A. Rs 16 lakh N.A. Smart Rs 17.05 lakh N.A. N.A. Select Pro (NEW) N.A. Rs 17.30 lakh N.A. Smart Pro Rs 18.24 lakh Rs 18.24 lakh No difference Sharp Pro Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 19.70 lakh No difference AUTOMATIC Shine CVT Rs 17.44 lakh N.A. N.A. Shine Pro CVT (NEW) N.A. Rs 17 lakh N.A. Smart CVT Rs 18.24 lakh N.A. N.A. Select Pro CVT (NEW) N.A. Rs 18.49 lakh N.A. Sharp Pro CVT Rs 21 lakh Rs 21 lakh No difference Savvy Pro CVT Rs 21.95 lakh Rs 21.95 lakh No difference

The base-spec Style variant of the MG Hector petrol is now Rs 96,000 more affordable.

The prices for the Smart Pro and Savvy Pro variants of the Hector petrol remain unchanged.

These variants of the MG Hector are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine rated at 143 PS and 250 Nm.

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Shine Rs 17.50 lakh N.A. N.A. Shine Pro (NEW) N.A. Rs 17.70 lakh N.A. Smart Rs 18.50 lakh N.A. N.A. Select Pro (NEW) N.A. Rs 18.70 lakh N.A. Smart Pro Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh No difference Sharp Pro Rs 21.70 lakh Rs 21.70 lakh No difference

With the MG Hector diesel, you don’t get any benefits of a more affordable base variant like you do with the petrol-powered models. The newly introduced Shine Pro variant is Rs 20,000 more expensive than the previously available Shine variant.

Similarly, the new introduced mid-spec Savvy Pro variant costs Rs 20,000 more than the Smart variant.

The price for the higher-spec Smart Pro and Sharp Pro variants remain unaffected.

With these variants, you get a 2-litre diesel engine making 170 PS and 350 Nm, offered only with a 6-speed manual and no automatic option.

MG Hector Plus

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MANUAL Smart 7-seater Rs 17.75 lakh N.A. N.A. Select Pro 7-seater N.A. Rs 18 lakh N.A. Sharp Pro 7-seater Rs 20.40 lakh Rs 20.40 lakh No difference Sharp Pro 6-seater Rs 20.40 lakh Rs 20.40 lakh No difference AUTOMATIC Sharp Pro 7-seater CVT Rs 21.73 lakh Rs 21.73 lakh No difference Sharp Pro 6-seater CVT Rs 21.73 lakh Rs 21.73 lakh No difference Savvy Pro CVT 7-seater Rs 22.68 lakh Rs 22.68 lakh No difference Savvy Pro CVT 6-seater Rs 22.68 lakh Rs 22.68 lakh No difference

The MG Hector Plus, the Hector’s 3-row version, has also been part of the price revision and variant reshuffle.

Its base-spec Smart 7-seater variant has now been discontinued. With this, the Hector Plus Petrol now starts at Rs 18 lakh, which is Rs 25,000 more than before.

The prices for all other variants of the Hector Plus petrol remain unchanged.

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Style 7-seater N.A. Rs 17 lakh N.A. Style 6-seater N.A. Rs 17 lakh N.A. Smart 7-seater Rs 19.40 lakh N.A. N.A. Select Pro 7-seater (New) N.A. Rs 19.60 lakh N.A. Smart Pro 6-seater Rs 21 lakh Rs 21 lakh No difference Sharp Pro 7-seater Rs 22.51 lakh Rs 22.30 lakh (-) Rs 21,000 Sharp Pro 6-seater Rs 22.51 lakh Rs 22.51 lakh No difference

It seems if you’re looking to get a diesel MG Hector, you’ve been incentivised to upgrade to the Hector Plus instead. The new base-spec Style variant is offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations which has made the diesel option more affordable by Rs 2.4 lakh. As such it is more accessible than the 5-seater Hector diesel as well.

The new mid-spec Select Pro 7-seater variant has been introduced with the Hector Plus diesel.

The prices for the Smart Pro and Sharp Pro 6-seater variants remained unchanged. However, the 7-seater Sharp Pro variant of the SUV received a price cut of Rs 21,000.

What’s New With The Shine Pro & Select Pro?

Both variants boast a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Both variants also get push button engine start/stop feature with both manual and automatic transmission options. With the previously available Shine variant, this feature was limited to the CVT automatic variant only.

The Shine Pro variant also gets connected LED tail lamps, which was earlier not offered with the regular Shine variant. While the Shine Pro only gets a single pane sunroof, the Select Pro comes with the panoramic sunroof.

Rivals

The MG Hector rivals the Tata Harrier, and the 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700. On the other hand, the MG Hector Plus takes on the Tata Safari, 6/7-seater variants of the XUV700, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

