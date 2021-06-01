Published On Jun 01, 2021 04:50 PM By Tarun for Renault Triber

With a 4-star safety rating, the Triber shares the stage with the Mahindra Marazzo

Renault Triber has scored 4 stars in adult safety and 3 stars in child safety.

The bodyshell, however, has been rated unstable for further loading than the 64kmph crash test speed.

Basic variant tested offers dual front airbags, front passengers seatbelt reminder, driver seatbelt pretensioner, and ABS with EBD.

The Renault Triber has scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash test under #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, becoming the second safest MPV crash tested by the organisation and the first Renault to secure a strong 4-star rating. The Kiger is also expected to get a similar score as its Nissan counterpart has already received a 4-star rating. All these three cars share the same platform -- CMF-A+.

The Triber MPV has scored 4 stars for adult occupants and 3 stars for child occupants. It secured 11.62 points out of 17 for adults and 27 out of 49 for children. Its body shell integrity has been rated unstable for further loading than the 64kmph crash test speed.

Protection to the head and neck region of the front passengers was rated good. The driver’s chest region showed marginal protection, while that of the passengers was adequate. As far as the knee area is concerned, the driver had marginal protection but the passengers saw good protection.

With this rating, the Triber has become the second MPV in India, after the Mahindra Marazzo, to secure 4 stars rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. The Marazzo secured a better safety rating for the adult occupants, but the Triber is safer for rear seat child occupants.

The base variant tested here gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders for front passengers, speed alert warning, load limiter and pretensioner (driver), and rear parking sensors as standard. Further, you get a rear parking camera and two side airbags on the top-end variants.

The Renault Triber gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, rated at 72PS and 96Nm, paired to 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. It retails from Rs 5.30 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivaling the Datsun GO Plus. Price-wise, it’s an alternative to the Maruti Swift , Hyundai Grand i10 Nios , Ford Freestyle , and Ford Figo

