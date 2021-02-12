Government Asks Carmakers To Stop Downgrading Safety Standards In India

Published On Feb 12, 2021 11:14 AM By Tarun

Many manufacturers minimise the quality of their cars, specifically for India

The government has expressed its concerns over manufacturers downgrading the qualities of their cars.

Manufacturers have been advised to stop this practice.

The government has urged all manufacturers to get safety ratings for every model.

Many Indian models have low crash-test ratings while their global versions score high.

In the last few years, we have seen many cars being crash tested by Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme). The safety ratings of these cars are being released so that buyers have an idea of how safe their vehicles are. In a recent seminar by SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Secretary Giridhar Aramane spoke to PTI about the lower safety standards of Indian cars.

The government has advised all automobile manufacturers in India to stop the practice of purposefully lowering safety standards. The authorities are of the opinion that several manufacturers are not offering the best quality components on their vehicles leading to a reduction in safety standards.

If you see, many cars sold in India are different from their global versions. Manufacturers compromise on quality to keep prices in check here. So Indian models are equipped with cheaper quality materials which naturally brings down their safety rating.

Many cars that received low safety ratings in India have higher ratings in other markets. For instance, the Kia Seltos recently scored three stars in India compared to five in Australian NCAP. Only a handful of cars have received more than a 4-star rating. Currently, only three cars tested by GNAP have a 5-star safety rating: the Altroz, Nexon and XUV300.

Also Read: Global NCAP Crash Tests: Here Are The Highest Rated Made-in-India Cars

The MoRTH Secretary further suggested that all manufacturers should essentially get safety ratings for their vehicles. This will ensure adequate awareness so buyers can make an informed decision being fully aware of the complications of buying a poor quality vehicle.

If car manufacturers adhere to these safety guidelines we are sure to see a drop in road accidents fatalities. It's time carmakers focus on safety, rather than fancy features. Only a few, including Tata and Mahindra, seem to be taking these standards seriously as of now.