Published On Feb 18, 2022 06:52 PM By Tarun for Renault Triber

It is based on the mid-spec RXT variant but adds more features

New Triber LE (Limited Edition) variant launched at Rs 7.24 lakh (MT) and Rs 7.76 lakh (AMT).

Gets two new dual tone options: Cedar Brown and Moonlight Silver with a black roof.

Available in both manual and AMT options.

Renault has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone for the Triber MPV, in nearly three years of sale.

To commemorate the Triber’s success, Renault has introduced a new limited edition variant, LE, priced at Rs 7.24 lakh for the manual and Rs 7.76 lakh for the AMT variants (prices ex-showroom India).

The Triber LE demands Rs 18,000 (MT) and Rs 20,000 (AMT) over the mid-spec RXT variant, upon which this limited edition is based. It is available in two dual tone colours, Cedar Brown and Moonlight Silver, both with a black roof and new 14-inch wheels.

The Triber LE gets a few additional features over the RXT including a rear parking camera, four airbags, steering mounted audio controls, and six way adjustable driver’s seat. It also gets a new fabric upholstery, dual-tone dashboard with piano black accents, and black inner door handles.

The Triber LE can be had with both 5-speed manual and AMT options with its 72PS 1-litre petrol engine. The MPV is one of the most affordable MPVs you can buy in India, priced from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Triber has a 4-star safety rating, which also makes it one of the safest MPVs on sale currently. It doesn’t have any direct rivals, but comes in a price competition with the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios .

