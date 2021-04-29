Renault To Have Top Speed Limited To 180KMPH On Its Cars From 2022

Published On Apr 29, 2021 02:02 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

At the reveal of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) roadmap, Renault has announced that it will restrict the top speed of Renault and Dacia models to 180kmph, starting with the Megane-E. This safety measure will be introduced in 2022 for all its models across the globe.

Along with this, Renault will introduce more safety features for all its models. There will be a Safety Score which will analyze the driving data using sensors . A Safety Coach will process road and traffic data to inform drivers of potential risks on their routes and will give real-time warnings.

In case of danger due to a dangerous turn, loss of steering wheel control for a long period or drowsiness, a fail safe mechanism will be triggered automatically. The vehicle will then slow down and return to a safe driving mode.

Renault will also equip all of its cars with a Rescue QR code that will help first responders identify the car, its structure and then reduce the rescue time for passengers in case of a serious accident.

As far as India is concerned, Renault hasn’t explicitly mentioned if the speed cap will be a global rollout, or will it be pertinent to specific markets. Renault is expected to announce a price hike soon, possibly due to the rising input costs in the country. We are expecting an increment ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 depending on the model.

