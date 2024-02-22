Modified On Feb 22, 2024 10:22 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID

The Dacia Spring EV previews the new-gen Renault Kwid, which is expected to come to India sometime in 2025

The Dacia Spring, basically the all-electric Renault Kwid in some global markets, has been revealed in its new and updated form. It gets a few minor design changes inside and out over the India-spec Kwid, and the new Spring now previews the new generation of the entry-level hatchback.

In this story, let’s check how different the two are visually in these images:

Exterior

Front

The Renault Kwid gets a wide and big grille flanked by slim LED DRLs. Lower down, it has the huge headlight clusters in the bumper and an air dam with multiple slats. The Dacia Spring fascia gets the new Duster-like sleek grille with Y-shaped LED DRLs. There are two chrome strips running towards the Dacia logo (which also covers the charging port of the EV) in the centre as well. Its headlight clusters, which are now smaller and sharper, are still placed on either side of the bumper.

From this angle, it is easy to spot the dated look of the India-spec Kwid when compared with the new Dacia Spring.

Side

Both, the India-spec Kwid and Spring EV, look quite similar when viewed from the side. That said, the Kwid gets dual-tone stylised covers for its wheels, while the Spring comes with 15-inch wheels with black covers. Also, the roof rails on the Kwid have been removed from the new all-electric hatchback in pursuit of aerodynamic efficiency. The Spring also features more squared-off wheel arches than the Kwid.

Rear

At the back, the Kwid has a simpler design, featuring a few badges along with the rear camera nestled in the Renault logo. It also gets a chunky black bumper. When it comes to the Dacia Spring EV, it has Y-shaped taillights to copy the front LED DRL design that are connected by a big black element sporting the ‘Dacia’ branding, all of which makes for a more upmarket appearance.

Interior

Inside, the Kwid has a dated look. Its cabin is highlighted by the all-black theme and the ‘Kwid’ embossing on the passenger side of the dashboard. It has the older Renault steering wheel and the now-aged climate controls. On the other hand, the Dacia Spring’s cabin is a big step up in terms of design and has many similarities with that of the Duster, including the modern steering wheel and the Y-shaped inserts on the central AC vents. It also has physical buttons and rotary dials for climate control.

Features

While Renault has equipped its hatchback with an 8-inch touchscreen unit for 2024, the Dacia EV comes with a bigger 10-inch display. The latter’s system goes a step further as it even gets wireless smartphone connectivity.

Another big difference between the two is that the Kwid is provided with a semi-digital instrument cluster whereas the Spring EV is available with a 7-inch digital driver display.

Both get common features such as all power windows, manual AC, and day/night IRVM.

Safety Kit

The Renault Kwid covers just about the essential safety tech such as dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, a basic tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a reversing camera. Its European EV counterpart, however, gets a few advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and driver attentiveness alert, along with the basic tech like rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Powertrain Differences

Renault offers the India-spec Kwid with a 1-litre petrol engine (68 PS/91 Nm), with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The Dacia Spring, on the other hand, comes with a 26.8 kWh battery pack with a WLTP-claimed range of over 220 km. Dacia is providing a choice of two electric motors: 46 PS and 66 PS. A 30 kW DC charger can be used to fast-charge the EV from 20 to 80 percent in 45 minutes.

Price And Rivals

The Renault Kwid is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh. As the Spring EV previews the new-gen Kwid, we expect Renault to introduce it here sometime in 2025, with prices likely to start at Rs 5 lakh. The Kwid’s rivals are the Maruti Alto K10 and Maruti S-Presso.

