Published On May 04, 2021 11:36 AM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

The base-spec RXE and top-end RXZ Turbo variants remain unaffected

The price hike ranges between Rs 3,000 and Rs 33,000.

The mid-spec RXL and RXT variants see the maximum increment.

The dual-tone variants now demand Rs 20,000 extra, as opposed to Rs 17,000.

Priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.75 lakh, it’s still the most affordable subcompact SUV.

Renault has increased the prices of Kiger subcompact SUV by Rs 3,000 to Rs 33,000. Before the hike, it was sold at introductory prices which were bound to increase. While the starting price remains the same, at Rs 5.45 lakh, it now goes up to Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Here’s the revised variant-wise price list:

Variants (Non Turbo) Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 5.45 lakh Rs 5.45 lakh - RXE DT Rs 5.65 lakh Rs 5.65 lakh - RXL Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 6.32 lakh Rs 18,000 RXL DT Rs 6.31 lakh Rs 6.52 lakh Rs 21,000 RXT Rs 6.60 lakh Rs 6.80 lakh Rs 20,000 RXL AMT Rs 6.59 lakh Rs 6.82 lakh Rs 23,000 RXT DT Rs 6.77 lakh Rs 7 lakh Rs 23,000 RXL AMT DT Rs 6.76 lakh Rs 7.02 lakh Rs 26,000 RXT AMT Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 25,000 RXT AMT DT Rs 7.22 lakh RS 7.50 lakh Rs 28,000 RXZ Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 14,000 RXZ DT Rs 7.72 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh Rs 17,000 RXZ AMT Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 19,000 RXZ AMT DT Rs 8.17 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh Rs 22,000

Variants (Turbo) New Price Old Price Difference RXL Rs 7.42 lakh Rs 7.14 lakh Rs 28,000 RXL DT Rs 7.62 lakh Rs 7.31 lakh Rs 31,000 RXT Rs 7.90 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 30,000 RXT DT Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 7.77 lakh Rs 33,000 RXT CVT Rs 8.60 lakh Rs 8.60 lakh - RXZ Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 24,000 RXT CVT DT Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.77 lakh Rs 3,000 RXZ DT Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 8.72 lakh Rs 27,000 RXZ CVT Rs 9.55 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh - RXZ CVT DT Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 9.72lakh Rs 3,000

The prices of the Kiger have increased by Rs 3,000 to Rs 33,000.

The base-spec RXE variant remains unaffected, so it’s still priced from Rs 5.45 lakh.

The mid-spec RXT and RXL variants see the highest price hike.

The dual-tone variants now demand Rs 20,000 over the single-tone variants, as opposed to Rs 17,000.

The RXT Turbo variants see the highest increment.

The top-spec RXZ Turbo (Manual And CVT) variants remain unaffected.

The Kiger is available with two engine options: 72PS/96Nm 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 100PS/160Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. Both the powertrains get a 5-speed manual as standard, while the N.A engine gets an optional 5-speed AMT and the turbo gets a CVT.

The Renault Kiger is still the most affordable subcompact SUV. It continues to rival the Toyota Urban Cruiser , Kia Sonet , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300 , Tata Nexon , Ford EcoSport , and the Nissan Magnite .

Read More on : Kiger AMT