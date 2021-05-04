Renault Kiger Now Pricier By Up to Rs 33,000
Published On May 04, 2021 11:36 AM By Tarun for Renault Kiger
The base-spec RXE and top-end RXZ Turbo variants remain unaffected
-
The price hike ranges between Rs 3,000 and Rs 33,000.
-
The mid-spec RXL and RXT variants see the maximum increment.
-
The dual-tone variants now demand Rs 20,000 extra, as opposed to Rs 17,000.
-
Priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.75 lakh, it’s still the most affordable subcompact SUV.
Renault has increased the prices of Kiger subcompact SUV by Rs 3,000 to Rs 33,000. Before the hike, it was sold at introductory prices which were bound to increase. While the starting price remains the same, at Rs 5.45 lakh, it now goes up to Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Here’s the revised variant-wise price list:
|
Variants (Non Turbo)
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
RXE
|
Rs 5.45 lakh
|
Rs 5.45 lakh
|
-
|
RXE DT
|
Rs 5.65 lakh
|
Rs 5.65 lakh
|
-
|
RXL
|
Rs 6.14 lakh
|
Rs 6.32 lakh
|
Rs 18,000
|
RXL DT
|
Rs 6.31 lakh
|
Rs 6.52 lakh
|
Rs 21,000
|
RXT
|
Rs 6.60 lakh
|
Rs 6.80 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
RXL AMT
|
Rs 6.59 lakh
|
Rs 6.82 lakh
|
Rs 23,000
|
RXT DT
|
Rs 6.77 lakh
|
Rs 7 lakh
|
Rs 23,000
|
RXL AMT DT
|
Rs 6.76 lakh
|
Rs 7.02 lakh
|
Rs 26,000
|
RXT AMT
|
Rs 7.05 lakh
|
Rs 7.30 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
|
RXT AMT DT
|
Rs 7.22 lakh
|
RS 7.50 lakh
|
Rs 28,000
|
RXZ
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
Rs 14,000
|
RXZ DT
|
Rs 7.72 lakh
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
Rs 17,000
|
RXZ AMT
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
Rs 19,000
|
RXZ AMT DT
|
Rs 8.17 lakh
|
Rs 8.39 lakh
|
Rs 22,000
|
Variants (Turbo)
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
RXL
|
Rs 7.42 lakh
|
Rs 7.14 lakh
|
Rs 28,000
|
RXL DT
|
Rs 7.62 lakh
|
Rs 7.31 lakh
|
Rs 31,000
|
RXT
|
Rs 7.90 lakh
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
RXT DT
|
Rs 8.10 lakh
|
Rs 7.77 lakh
|
Rs 33,000
|
RXT CVT
|
Rs 8.60 lakh
|
Rs 8.60 lakh
|
-
|
RXZ
|
Rs 8.79 lakh
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Rs 24,000
|
RXT CVT DT
|
Rs 8.80 lakh
|
Rs 8.77 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
RXZ DT
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 8.72 lakh
|
Rs 27,000
|
RXZ CVT
|
Rs 9.55 lakh
|
Rs 9.55 lakh
|
-
|
RXZ CVT DT
|
Rs 9.75 lakh
|
Rs 9.72lakh
|
Rs 3,000
-
The prices of the Kiger have increased by Rs 3,000 to Rs 33,000.
-
The base-spec RXE variant remains unaffected, so it’s still priced from Rs 5.45 lakh.
-
The mid-spec RXT and RXL variants see the highest price hike.
-
The dual-tone variants now demand Rs 20,000 over the single-tone variants, as opposed to Rs 17,000.
-
The RXT Turbo variants see the highest increment.
-
The top-spec RXZ Turbo (Manual And CVT) variants remain unaffected.
The Kiger is available with two engine options: 72PS/96Nm 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 100PS/160Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. Both the powertrains get a 5-speed manual as standard, while the N.A engine gets an optional 5-speed AMT and the turbo gets a CVT.
The Renault Kiger is still the most affordable subcompact SUV. It continues to rival the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and the Nissan Magnite.
