  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsRenault Kiger Now Pricier By Up to Rs 33,000
English | हिंदी

Renault Kiger Now Pricier By Up to Rs 33,000

Published On May 04, 2021 11:36 AM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

  • 15282 Views
  • Write a comment

The base-spec RXE and top-end RXZ Turbo variants remain unaffected 

  • The price hike ranges between Rs 3,000 and Rs 33,000. 

  • The mid-spec RXL and RXT variants see the maximum increment. 

  • The dual-tone variants now demand Rs 20,000 extra, as opposed to Rs 17,000. 

  • Priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.75 lakh, it’s still the most affordable subcompact SUV. 

Renault has increased the prices of Kiger subcompact SUV by Rs 3,000 to Rs 33,000. Before the hike, it was sold at introductory prices which were bound to increase. While the starting price remains the same, at Rs 5.45 lakh, it now goes up to Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Here’s the revised variant-wise price list: 

Variants (Non Turbo)

Old Price

New Price

Difference

RXE

Rs 5.45 lakh

Rs 5.45 lakh

-

RXE DT

Rs 5.65 lakh

Rs 5.65 lakh

-

RXL

Rs 6.14 lakh

Rs 6.32 lakh

Rs 18,000

RXL DT

Rs 6.31 lakh

Rs 6.52 lakh

Rs 21,000

RXT

Rs 6.60 lakh

Rs 6.80 lakh

Rs 20,000

RXL AMT

Rs 6.59 lakh

Rs 6.82 lakh

Rs 23,000

RXT DT

Rs 6.77 lakh

Rs 7 lakh

Rs 23,000

RXL AMT DT

Rs 6.76 lakh

Rs 7.02 lakh

Rs 26,000

RXT AMT

Rs 7.05 lakh

Rs 7.30 lakh

Rs 25,000

RXT AMT DT

Rs 7.22 lakh

RS 7.50 lakh

Rs 28,000

RXZ

Rs 7.55 lakh

Rs 7.69 lakh

Rs 14,000

RXZ DT

Rs 7.72 lakh

Rs 7.89 lakh

Rs 17,000

RXZ AMT

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 8.19 lakh

Rs 19,000

RXZ AMT DT

Rs 8.17 lakh

Rs 8.39 lakh

Rs 22,000

Variants (Turbo)

New Price

Old Price

Difference

RXL

Rs 7.42 lakh

Rs 7.14 lakh

Rs 28,000

RXL DT

Rs 7.62 lakh

Rs 7.31 lakh

Rs 31,000

RXT

Rs 7.90 lakh

Rs 7.60 lakh

Rs 30,000

RXT DT

Rs 8.10 lakh

Rs 7.77 lakh

Rs 33,000

RXT CVT

Rs 8.60 lakh

Rs 8.60 lakh

-

RXZ

Rs 8.79 lakh

Rs 8.55 lakh

Rs 24,000

RXT CVT DT

Rs 8.80 lakh

Rs 8.77 lakh

Rs 3,000

RXZ DT

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 8.72 lakh

Rs 27,000

RXZ CVT

Rs 9.55 lakh

Rs 9.55 lakh

-

RXZ CVT DT

Rs 9.75 lakh

Rs 9.72lakh

Rs 3,000

  • The prices of the Kiger have increased by Rs 3,000 to Rs 33,000. 

  • The base-spec RXE variant remains unaffected, so it’s still priced from Rs 5.45 lakh. 

  • The mid-spec RXT and RXL variants see the highest price hike. 

  • The dual-tone variants now demand Rs 20,000 over the single-tone variants, as opposed to Rs 17,000. 

  • The RXT Turbo variants see the highest increment. 

  • The top-spec RXZ Turbo (Manual And CVT) variants remain unaffected. 

The Kiger is available with two engine options: 72PS/96Nm 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 100PS/160Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. Both the powertrains get a 5-speed manual as standard, while the N.A engine gets an optional 5-speed AMT and the turbo gets a CVT. 

The Renault Kiger is still the most affordable subcompact SUV. It continues to rival the Toyota Urban CruiserKia SonetMaruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaHyundai VenueMahindra XUV300Tata NexonFord EcoSport, and the Nissan Magnite.

Read More on : Kiger AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

1 comment
1
S
sourav yaduvanshi
May 4, 2021 12:56:05 PM

testing data

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Suv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Estimated Price New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    Which is your city ?