Renault Kiger And Triber Expected To Get CNG Variants Soon

The factory-fitted CNG is expected to be offered with the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offered with the Triber and Kiger.

Renault Kiger and Triber recently received model year (MY) 2025 updates.

The updates rejigged the variants, making the lower variants feature-loaded.

Common features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, and powered ORVMs.

Safety features include up to 4 airbags, auto-dimming IRVM and hill start assist

The Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 6.1 lakh and 10.1 lakh.

The Renault Triber price ranges from Rs 6.1 lakh to 8.75 lakh.

Renault Kiger and Triber are expected to get CNG variants soon. Both the models recently received MY 2025 updates, which rejigged the variants, making some features more affordable. With the addition of the cleaner fuel option, other aspects like features and the safety kit of the Kiger and Triber are expected to remain the same. Here is a quick overview of the Renault Kiger and Renault Triber.

Renault Kiger And Triber:Overview

With the MY 2025 update, the engines onboard the Kiger and Triber were made e20 compliant. Both models share the same naturally aspirated (NA) engine, but the Kiger also gets a turbo-petrol engine. Technical specifications of the engines are as follows:

Renault Kiger/Triber Renault Kiger Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine 1-turbo petrol engine Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT*/AMT^ 5-speed MT*/CVT**

*MT= Manual transmission

^AMT= Automated manual transmission

**CVT= Continuously variable transmission

The CNG bi-fuel combo is expected to be available with the NA engine for both Renault offerings. While specifications are not yet revealed, this unit is expected to be mated to a manual transmission with a reduced output compared to the NA petrol engine.

It is not confirmed which variants of the Triber and Kiger will get the CNG powertrain. The top variants of the Kiger and Triber get an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, a remote keyless entry, an air filter, and powered ORVMs. The Kiger on top of these features gets cruise control and auto AC with rear vents.

In terms of safety, both the Kiger and Triber come with up to 4 airbags, an antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), a tyre pressure monitoring system, an auto-dimming IRVM, reverse parking sensors, and hill start assist.

Renault Kiger And Triber: Price And Rivals

The Renault Kiger is priced at Rs 6.1 lakh and 10.1 lakh and goes against the likes of Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

The Renault Triber is priced at Rs 6.1 lakh to 8.75 lakh and does not have any direct rivals. It can be considered as a 7-seater option to cars such as the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

All prices are ex-showroom

