Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos Bharat NCAP Crash Test Compared: Which SUV Is Safer On Paper?

The new Renault Duster has now been crash tested by Bharat NCAP, and like the Kia Seltos, it has secured a full five-star safety rating. However, while both SUVs score equally in terms of star ratings, the difference lies in the detailed scores, where the Seltos manages to come out ahead in adult occupant protection.

So how big is the gap, and does it really matter? Let’s take a closer look at the numbers:

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Ratings And Scores Compared

Here are the Bharat NCAP crash test scores and ratings of both the Renault Duster and Kia Seltos:

Parameters Renault Duster Kia Seltos Adult Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 30.49/32 31.70/32 Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score 14.49/16 15.70/16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score 16/16 16/16 Side Pole Impact Test (Pole) OK OK Child Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 45/49 45/49 Child Safety Dynamic Score 24/24 24/24 CRS Installation Score 12/12 12/12 Vehicle Assessment Score 9/13 9/13

Renault Duster Crash Test Result

The Renault Duster has delivered a strong performance in Bharat NCAP testing, scoring 30.49 out of 32 in the adult occupant protection category.

In the frontal offset test conducted at 64 kmph, the Duster secured 14.49 out of 16, indicating good overall protection levels, although slightly lower than its rival.

The side impact performance is where the Duster shines, achieving a full 16/16 score and passing the side pole impact test.

On the child safety front, the Duster matches the best-in-class, scoring 45 out of 49. It achieved full marks in both dynamic testing and CRS installation, indicating strong protection for younger occupants.

Kia Seltos Crash Test Result

The Kia Seltos continues to set the benchmark with an impressive 31.70 out of 32 in adult occupant protection, making it one of the highest-scoring ICE SUVs tested by Bharat NCAP so far.

In the frontal offset test, it scored 15.70 out of 16, showing slightly better structural and occupant protection compared to the Duster.

Like the Duster, it also scored a perfect 16/16 in the side impact test and passed the side pole test without any issues.

For child occupant protection, the Seltos matches the Duster with a 45/49 score, including full marks in dynamic and CRS installation tests.

Takeaways

On paper, both the Renault Duster and Kia Seltos are now among the safest options in the compact SUV segment, each securing a full five-star rating. However, the Seltos’ higher adult occupant protection score gives it a slight edge, particularly in frontal crash scenarios. The Duster, on the other hand, still delivers a very strong safety performance and matches the Seltos in child protection.

In real-world terms, the difference is marginal. So while the Seltos may look better on paper, both SUVs offer a reassuring level of safety, and your final choice is more likely to depend on factors like features, performance, comfort and brand preference.

Safety Features Onboard

Both SUVs come well-equipped with essential safety features as standard.

The Renault Duster comes with features such as multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), seat belt reminders for all passengers, and pedestrian protection systems as standard across variants.

Similarly, the Kia Seltos also offers multiple airbags, ESC, seatbelt reminders, and a comprehensive safety suite across its lineup.

In addition, both SUVs offer ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, traction control and other key safety aids expected in this segment.

Price & Rivals

Here is the price range of both compact SUVs for your reference:

Model Price (ex-showroom) Renault Duster Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

If you’re considering either of these SUVs, other alternatives in the segment include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.