Renault Auto Expo 2020 Lineup Details Revealed: EVs, New Petrol Engines, Concepts & More

Expect the new HBC sub-4m SUV to be the showstopper for Renault

There will be two new engines on display, likely the 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol units from the global lineup.

The debut of the HBC sub-4m SUV would be Renault’s expo headliner.

Renault will showcase future mobility concepts and EVs too in a dedicated section.

Other showcases likely to include the current lineup with BS6 engines and special edition models.

With the showcase of 12 cars and 2 engines confirmed for Auto Expo 2020, Renault is gearing up to put on a show at India’s premier automotive event.

Starting with the engines, we know one of them will be the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is expected in the Renault Triber, the upcoming HBC sub-4m SUV as well as the Nissan EM2 sub-4m SUV. The other engine will likely be the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that powers Renault’s international-spec models since the brand won’t be offering diesel engines in the BS6 era in India. This 1.3-litre turbo is likely to be positioned as the replacement for the 1.5-litre diesel.

Of the 12 models, the star attraction would be the debut of Renault’s sub-4m SUV codenamed the HBC. Despite being heavily camouflaged every time it was spotted testing, the HBC's coupe-like design is pretty much confirmed. The HBC is based on the same platform as the Triber sub-4m MPV and as a result, is expected to offer a spacious cabin. It will be Renault’s offering to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport, not to mention other brands entering the fray soon.

The French carmaker has already teased the Symbioz concept on its socials and confirmed that it will have an ‘Electric Corner’ to showcase its future mobility concepts. Renault is also a big name in motorsports, especially Formula 1, and will be showcasing its F1 racing concept at the expo.

The other models we can expect from Renault include the Zoe, Kwid EV, special edition models and those with new BS6 engines.