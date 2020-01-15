Renault HBC: 5 Things You Should Know

Published On Jan 15, 2020 10:08 AM By Sonny for Renault HBC

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming French sub-4m SUV

The sub-4m SUV segment continues to be one of the most popular in the Indian automotive space. As a result, almost every carmaker wants a slice of the sales and now Renault is set to join the segment as well. Codenamed the HBC, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Renault sub-4 metre SUV:

Crossover design

While the HBC has not been unveiled yet, it has been spied testing under camouflage. Even with the camo, the HBC’s proportions suggest a crossover-like design with a sloping roofline and an extended rear end. That design is more similar to the Tata Nexon than other SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza or Hyundai Venue.

Spacious cabin & features

The HBC will be based on the same platform as the Renault Triber. The sub-4m MPV offers an impressive wheelbase of 2636mm. Assuming that the HBC will have a similar wheelbase, expect it to offer one of the most spacious cabins in the sub-4m SUV segment, especially in terms of legroom for both front and rear passengers.

It will be well equipped too with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, auto AC and more than two airbags in the top variant.

New turbo-petrol engine

Since Renault will not be offering any diesel engine variants post April 2020, the HBC will be a petrol-only sub-4m SUV. It is expected to be powered by the new BS6-compliant 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that will likely be offered with the Triber as well. The performance of the India-spec engine is expected to be the same as the global models with 100PS of power and 160Nm of torque. It will likely get an automatic transmission option as well.

Auto Expo debut and 2020 launch

The pre-production version of the Renault HBC will be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 in February, likely with its official model name too. It is scheduled to launch in the second half of 2020 with an expected price range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Rivals - Current and new

Renault is entering a highly competitive segment with the HBC. It will be taking on the likes of the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport. It will also compete against another upcoming sub-4m SUV from Kia, currently known by its codename QYI, which is expected to launch in August 2020.