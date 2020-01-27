Nissan EM2 Launch In 2020; Will Rival Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue

Published On Jan 27, 2020 07:53 PM By Sonny

Nissan is hoping to bounce back with a new sub-4m SUV offering

Nissan to launch its first sub-4m SUV offering in India, codenamed the EM2, by June 2020.

Likely to share platform and powertrains with Renault HBC sub-4m SUV.

It is expected to get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a CVT automatic option.

Nissan will launch one new car in India every year, starting with the EM2.

The Nissan product portfolio in India has not been as popular as the carmaker would hope. In order to change fortunes, Nissan is working on bringing a sub-4m SUV offering in India, currently codenamed the EM2.

Nissan’s global alliance partner Renault is also working on a new sub-4m SUV offering, codenamed HBC, which is expected to debut at the Auto Expo 2020. The Japanese carmaker’s budget brand Datsun is also reported to be working on a sub-compact SUV, which may be called the Magnite.

So, the Nissan offering is expected to share underpinnings (all these cars are rumoured to be based on the Renault Triber) with its siblings while getting a distinct top hat. The teaser sketch suggests a less boxy design than its segment rivals while looking similar to the Kicks SUV in profile.

In terms of features, the EM2 would likely be equipped with all the latest tech including connected car features and what Nissan calls ‘Around View Monitor’ for a 360-degree vision from inside. Like Renault, Nissan will focus on petrol engines for its compact offerings in India once the BS6 emission norms come into effect from April 2020. The new sub-4m SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, like the Renault HBC, while the automatic variant will likely be a CVT option.

The Nissan subcompact SUV will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata, Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the upcoming Kia QYI. It will be competing against its sister offerings too, like the Renault HBC which is expected to launch in the second half of 2020. The EM2 is slated to launch in the second quarter of 2020, with Nissan poised to follow it with a new car every year.