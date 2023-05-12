Tata Punch Crosses 2 Lakh Production Milestone In Less Than 2 Years

Published On May 12, 2023 06:50 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

  • 999 Views
  • Write a comment

Tata’s micro SUV went on sale in October 2021, and is the most affordable SUV in the carmaker’s portfolio

Tata Punch 2-lakh production milestone

  • Tata offers the SUV in four broad variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

  • Its 1-lakh production landmark was achieved in August 2022.

  • It’s powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed MT or AMT.

  • Gets features such as a 7-inch touchscreen, dual airbags and a reversing camera.

  • Priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata has rolled out 2 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV from its manufacturing facility in Pune in less than 2 years of its entry into the market. Here’s a recap of what’s happened in its journey till now:

Affordable And Immediately Popular

Tata Punch 2-lakh production milestone

The Punch, after its launch in October 2021, became the most affordable SUV in Tata’s lineup. In August 2022, the Punch crossed the 1-lakh unit production milestone, showing the demand it attracted in our market as a niche offering in the approximately Rs 6-lakh to Rs 10-lakh range. 

Also Read: 7 Popular Car Names We Wish Would Make A Comeback Soon

Powertrains On Offer

Tata has provided the micro SUV with a 1.2-litre petrol engine making 88PS and 115Nm. It comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The micro SUV also has two drive modes: Eco and City.

The carmaker will soon also be offering the CNG variants of the Punch, which will likely have a reduced output of 73.5PS/103Nm, paired with only the manual gearbox.

What Tech Does It Get?

Tata Punch cabin

Equipment on board consists of a 7-inch touchscreen system, auto AC, rain-sensing wipers, connected car tech, a semi-digital instrument cluster and cruise control.

Occupant safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: Google Showcases New Immersive View Feature For Maps At I/O 2023

Variants And Prices

Tata Punch rear

Tata offers the Punch in four broad variants – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. There are also a range of feature packs and special editions on offer. The Punch is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and the upcoming Hyundai Exter.

Read More on : Punch AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Punch

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 20% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Punch In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Other Brands

View All Brands
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsTata Punch Crosses 2 Lakh Production Milestone In Less Than 2 Years
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience