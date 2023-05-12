Tata Punch Crosses 2 Lakh Production Milestone In Less Than 2 Years
Published On May 12, 2023 06:50 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch
Tata’s micro SUV went on sale in October 2021, and is the most affordable SUV in the carmaker’s portfolio
-
Tata offers the SUV in four broad variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.
-
Its 1-lakh production landmark was achieved in August 2022.
-
It’s powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed MT or AMT.
-
Gets features such as a 7-inch touchscreen, dual airbags and a reversing camera.
-
Priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata has rolled out 2 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV from its manufacturing facility in Pune in less than 2 years of its entry into the market. Here’s a recap of what’s happened in its journey till now:
Affordable And Immediately Popular
The Punch, after its launch in October 2021, became the most affordable SUV in Tata’s lineup. In August 2022, the Punch crossed the 1-lakh unit production milestone, showing the demand it attracted in our market as a niche offering in the approximately Rs 6-lakh to Rs 10-lakh range.
Also Read: 7 Popular Car Names We Wish Would Make A Comeback Soon
Powertrains On Offer
Tata has provided the micro SUV with a 1.2-litre petrol engine making 88PS and 115Nm. It comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The micro SUV also has two drive modes: Eco and City.
The carmaker will soon also be offering the CNG variants of the Punch, which will likely have a reduced output of 73.5PS/103Nm, paired with only the manual gearbox.
What Tech Does It Get?
Equipment on board consists of a 7-inch touchscreen system, auto AC, rain-sensing wipers, connected car tech, a semi-digital instrument cluster and cruise control.
Occupant safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.
Also Read: Google Showcases New Immersive View Feature For Maps At I/O 2023
Variants And Prices
Tata offers the Punch in four broad variants – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. There are also a range of feature packs and special editions on offer. The Punch is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and the upcoming Hyundai Exter.
Read More on : Punch AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful