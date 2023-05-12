Published On May 12, 2023 06:50 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

Tata’s micro SUV went on sale in October 2021, and is the most affordable SUV in the carmaker’s portfolio

Tata offers the SUV in four broad variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

Its 1-lakh production landmark was achieved in August 2022.

It’s powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed MT or AMT.

Gets features such as a 7-inch touchscreen, dual airbags and a reversing camera.

Priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata has rolled out 2 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV from its manufacturing facility in Pune in less than 2 years of its entry into the market. Here’s a recap of what’s happened in its journey till now:

Affordable And Immediately Popular

The Punch, after its launch in October 2021, became the most affordable SUV in Tata’s lineup. In August 2022, the Punch crossed the 1-lakh unit production milestone, showing the demand it attracted in our market as a niche offering in the approximately Rs 6-lakh to Rs 10-lakh range.

Also Read: 7 Popular Car Names We Wish Would Make A Comeback Soon

Powertrains On Offer

Tata has provided the micro SUV with a 1.2-litre petrol engine making 88PS and 115Nm. It comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The micro SUV also has two drive modes: Eco and City.

The carmaker will soon also be offering the CNG variants of the Punch, which will likely have a reduced output of 73.5PS/103Nm, paired with only the manual gearbox.

What Tech Does It Get?

Equipment on board consists of a 7-inch touchscreen system, auto AC, rain-sensing wipers, connected car tech, a semi-digital instrument cluster and cruise control.

Occupant safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: Google Showcases New Immersive View Feature For Maps At I/O 2023

Variants And Prices

Tata offers the Punch in four broad variants – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. There are also a range of feature packs and special editions on offer. The Punch is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and the upcoming Hyundai Exter.

Read More on : Punch AMT