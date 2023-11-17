Modified On Nov 17, 2023 09:51 AM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

All three are sub-4m SUVs, and only one gets a proper torque converter automatic transmission

As emission norms continue to get ever stricter, the option of diesel engines has faded away from most cars in small segments. Due to the considerable input costs associated with upgrading diesel engines to meet the stringent pollution standards, implementing these changes would have made small cars with diesel powertrains prohibitively expensive.

However, if you’re in the market for a new car with a diesel engine, with the added convenience of an automatic transmission, there are still 3 options priced under Rs 15 lakh to choose from. All of them are subcompact SUVs from Tata, Mahindra, and Kia. Let’s have a look at these options in detail.

Mahindra XUV300

Diesel Automatic Price Range: Rs 12.31 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh

The most affordable and powerful diesel automatic option on this list is the Mahindra XUV300. Mahindra's subcompact diesel SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 117 PS and 300 Nm. The automatic variant of this diesel SUV is mated to a 6-speed AMT transmission.

In terms of features, the XUV300 boasts a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a single-pane sunroof, automatic AC, and cruise control. Passenger safety is prioritised with up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and front and rear parking sensors.

Also Check Out: Top 15 Best-Selling Cars In India For October 2023, That Were NOT SUVs

Kia Sonet

Diesel Automatic Price Range: Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh

The Kia Sonet also utilises a 1.5-litre diesel engine, but this one produces 116 PS and 250 Nm. This is the only diesel model here paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the Kia Sonet diesel offers the choice of a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without a clutch pedal). If an iMT setup works for you, you can also look at diesel variants of the Kia Seltos and Kia Carens priced under Rs 15 lakh.

The Kia Sonet is loaded with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, automatic AC, ventilated front seats and an air purifier. In terms of safety, it gets up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). A facelifted version of the Sonet is due to arrive in 2024 and it will likely get pricier too.

Tata Nexon

Diesel Automatic Price Range: Rs 14.30 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

In the month of September, Tata gave a comprehensive makeover to its subcompact SUV, the Tata Nexon. With this update, the Nexon emerged as a more feature-loaded option in its segment and also retained the choice of a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 PS/260 Nm). In its automatic iteration, this diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed AMT.

Also Check Out: Honda Elevate Introduced In Japan As The New ‘WR-V’

Talking about its features, the Nexon diesel is loaded with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, wireless phone charging, ventilated and height-adjustable front seats, cruise control, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system. The safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), hill assist, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera. Please note that the Tata Nexon is the only option in this list to offer 6 airbags as standard.

All prices listed above are ex-showroom

If you had to choose one of the above three diesel-automatic options, which would it be? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also, if you extend your budget till Rs 20 lakh, you get bigger diesel automatic SUV options like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, or even Tata Harrier as well.

Read More on : Nexon AMT