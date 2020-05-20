  • Login / Register
Nissan Kicks 2020 vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Modified On May 20, 2020 11:22 AM By Dhruv.A for Nissan Kicks

Can the Nissan Kicks, armed with the most powerful turbo petrol engine, kick some dirt into its rivals’ faces in a price comparison?

Nissan has launched the Kicks 2020 with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol. Its prices range between Rs 9.50 lakh and Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). But can it compel you to sign on the dotted line when rivals like the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector are in the room? We analyse the specs and prices to find out the answer. We will only consider similarly priced SUVs that offer a petrol engine option as the Kicks is a petrol-only SUV.

Nissan Kicks 

Hyundai Creta 

Kia Seltos 

MG Hector 

Engine 

1.5-litre/ 1.3-litre Turbo 

1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre Turbo 

1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre Turbo 

1.5-litre turbo/ 1.5-litre turbo with 48V mild-hybrid 

Power 

106PS/156PS

115PS/ 140PS

115PS/ 140PS

143PS

Torque 

142Nm/ 254Nm

144Nm/ 242Nm

144Nm/ 242Nm

250Nm

Transmission 

5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, CVT

6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT 

6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 

6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT 

Variants 

XL, XV/ XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O)

EX, S, SX, SX AT, SX(O) AT/ SX DCT, SX(O) DCT

HT-line/ GT-Line 

Hybrid models marked 

Kia Seltos vs MG Hector: Petrol-auto Comparison Review

Nissan Kicks

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

MG Hector

XL: Rs 9.50 lakh

HTE: Rs 9.89 lakh

XV: Rs 10 lakh

EX: Rs 10 lakh

HTK: Rs 10.29 lakh

XV Turbo: Rs 11.85 lakh

S: Rs 11.72 lakh

HTK+: Rs 11.49 lakh

XV Premium Turbo: 12.65 lakh

HTX: Rs 13.09 lakh

Style: Rs 12.73 lakh

XV Turbo CVT: Rs 13.45 lakh

SX: Rs 13.46 lakh

GTK: Rs 13.79 lakh 

Super: Rs 13.53 lakh

XV Premium (O) Turbo: Rs 13.70 lakh

XV Premium Dual-tone Turbo: Rs 13.90 lakh

XV Pre Turbo CVT: Rs 14.15 lakh

HTX AT: 14.09 lakh

Super hybrid MT: Rs 14.13 lakh

SX AT: Rs 14.94 lakh

GTX: Rs 15.19 lakh

Smart hybrid MT: Rs 15.23 lakh

SX DCT: Rs 16.16 lakh

GTX DCT: Rs 16.29 lakh

Smart AT: Rs 15.93 lakh

SX(O) AT: Rs 16.15 lakh

GTX+: Rs 16.29 lakh

Sharp hybrid MT: Rs 16.53 lakh

SX(O) DCT: Rs 17.20 lakh

GTX+ DCT: Rs 17.29 lakh

Sharp AT: Rs 17.43 lakh

  • The Nissan Kicks has a starting price lower than its direct rivals like the Seltos and Creta. All three cars here are powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine but the Nissan is slightly underpowered in comparison to the other two.

  • All four cars in the above comparison pack in a turbocharged petrol engine. The Nissan Kicks offers it at the lowest starting price. 

  • The Nissan Kicks turbo has the smallest but the most powerful and torquiest engine, at 156PS/254Nm.

2020 Hyundai Creta

  • The Creta turbo petrol is overly expensive as it only comes paired with a 7-speed DCT. The entry-level Seltos turbo petrol, the GTK, which gets a manual transmission, is nearly Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Kicks turbo manual.

  • The Hector belonging from a segment above is nearly Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the Kicks turbo. Its 1.5-litre unit is anyway a turbocharged unit. On top of that, it’s the only offering with a 48V mild hybrid system.

  • Prices of the Nissan Kicks turbo paired with a CVT max out at a point which takes you only halfway through the Creta, Seltos and Hector’s variant lineup. 

  • Those looking for the most affordable turbo petrol automatic need not look beyond the Nissan Kicks. 

  • Top of the line automatic petrol options of the Seltos, Creta and Hector are priced similarly at over the Rs 17 lakh mark, more than Rs 3 lakh dearer than Nissan. 

Hyundai Creta 2020 vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

  • All the cars pricier than the Nissan Kicks offer a more premium and feature-loaded packaging. Some of the additional features available on all the other three cars include a sunroof, LED headlights, connected technologies, bigger touchscreen infotainment units and six airbags.

Dhruv.A

