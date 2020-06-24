Nissan To Launch 8 New Cars In Africa, Middle-East And India By 2023

Published On Jun 24, 2020 06:11 PM By Sonny

Expect more SUVs and new small sedans in the coming years

Nissan announces 4-year strategy for these markets.

Nissan to focus on SUVs and “affordable” sedans for new models.

Plan will begin in India with the launch of locally made sub-compact SUV first.

The carmaker plans to expand connected technologies, EV and e-Power to these regions.

New Nissan cars to share platform and technology with global partners Groupe Renault and Mitsubishi.

The market regions of Africa, the Middle-East and India are also referred to by their collective term AMI as they are clubbed together in Nissan’s international product plans. As part of the Japanese carmaker’s Global Transformation Plan, Nissan AMI has unveiled its new four-year strategy for these regions.

Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta has stated that the company plans on bringing 8 new models to the market. The primary focus segments for this region will be SUVs and affordable small sedans, maybe even sub-4m sedans. The plan reiterates its commitment to launch local models like the upcoming B-SUV, i.e., sub-compact SUV in India known by the codename EM2 and is likely to be called Magnite .

The brand also intends to focus on core models and segments that do well in their respective markets and to continue building on its strengths. Nissan AMI’s four-year plan includes deploying its growing range of mobility technology such as self-charging e-Power hybrid tech, EV and connected technologies. Recently, Nissan launched the facelifted Kicks compact SUV in Thailand and Japan with the new e-Power hybrid drivetrain while the globally renowned Leaf EV is yet to arrive in India.

As part of its plans to optimise its operations while adding new products, Nissan will benefit as part of being an Alliance member (comprising Groupe Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi). The carmaker will leverage common platforms, shared procured services and technologies to attain efficiency and competitiveness in its products.