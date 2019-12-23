  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Ertiga Vs Renault Triber: Space Comparison

Maruti Ertiga Vs Renault Triber: Space Comparison

Published On Dec 23, 2019 03:22 PM By Saransh for Renault Triber

  • 3697 Views
  • Write a comment

Which of the two 7-seater cars offer better space on the inside? 

Renault launched the Triber in India in August this year and since then the car has been among the best-selling models for the carmaker. But is it really a worthy and a more affordable alternative to Maruti’s Ertiga. We find out in this cabin space comparison. But before that, let’s compare the exterior dimensions of the two people movers. 

Exterior Dimensions: 

 

Renault Triber

Maruti Ertiga

Length

3990mm

4395mm (+405mm)

Width

1739mm

1735mm (-4mm)

Height

1643mm

1690mm (+47mm)

Wheelbase

2636mm

2740mm (+104mm)

Boot Space

84L, expendable upto 625L

209L, expendable upto 803L
  • The Triber is a sub-4m MPV, while the Ertiga is a compact MPV measuring over 4m. 
  • The Ertiga is the longer and taller car here. It also has a longer wheelbase and bigger boot space. 
  • The Triber beats the Ertiga only in terms of width that too by a small margin.

Front Row Space: 

 

Renault Triber 

Maruti Ertiga

Legroom (min-max)

930mm-1080mm

860mm-1000mm

Kneeroom (min-max)

635mm-830mm

550mm-770mm

Headroom (min-max)

945mm-975mm

975mm-1040mm

Seat base length

485mm

485mm

Seat base width

480mm

495mm

Seat back height

640mm

600mm

Cabin width

1315mm

1360mm

Shoulder room

1240mm

1320mm

Ideal front kneeroom*

785mm

620mm

*Front seat adjusted for occupants that are 5’8” to 6” tall.

Renault Triber

  • The Triber, despite being the smaller car here, offers better legroom and kneeroom than the Ertiga. It also offers better ideal kneeroom. So, people with long legs would be more comfortable here than the Ertiga
  • However, it’s the Ertiga, which offers better headroom and shoulder room. 
  • Meanwhile, both cars have an identical front seat base length with Ertiga having a wider seat base but lower seat back than the Triber. The wider seats on Ertiga should be more supportive and accommodating than seats in the Triber. 
  • All said, the Ertiga’s cabin should feel more spacious and airier than the Triber at the front. 

Second Row: 

 

Renault Triber 

Maruti Ertiga

Kneeroom (min-max)

650mm-850mm

520mm-850mm

Headroom

980mm

990mm

Seat base length

445mm

500mm

Seat base width

1195mm

1280mm

Seat back height

610mm

570mm

Shoulder room

1300mm

1375mm

Ideal kneeroom*

450mm-710mm

580mm-710mm

Floor hump height

30mm

0

Floor hump width

250mm

0

*Front seat adjusted for occupants that are 5’8” to 6” tall.

Renault Triber
Maruti Ertiga

  • Both the cars offer a similar maximum knee room but its the Triber, which offers better minimum kneeroom. This means that even with the tallest of drivers at the front, the Triber will offer more kneeroom in the second row than the Ertiga.
  • However, the Ertiga should be more comfortable and accommodating than the Triber in the second row since it offers better headroom, shoulder room and a wider and longer seat base. Also giving the Ertiga an edge over the Triber is its flat floor that will make the third occupant’s life easy in the second row. 

Third Row: 

 

Renault Triber 

Maruti Ertiga

Kneeroom (min-max)

580mm-730mm

580mm-700mm

Headroom

885mm

890mm

Seat base length

440mm

445mm

Seat base width

1080mm

1000mm

Seat back height

555mm

540mm

Shoulder room

1050mm

1325mm

Seat base height from the floor

320mm

320mm

Renault Triber
Maruti Ertiga

  • The Triber has an advantage over the Ertiga when it comes to kneeroom and the seat’s width and height.
  • The third row seats of the Triber are fully removable making it a five-seater car with plenty of boot space unlike the Ertiga. 

Renault Triber

  • The Ertiga offers slightly more headroom, however, the Maruti MPV offers considerably more shoulder room, that should make it more accommodating. Rest of the parameters are more or less similar.   

Read More on : Renault Triber on road price

S
Published by
Saransh

Write your Comment on Renault Triber

Read Full News
  • Renault Triber
  • Maruti Ertiga

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Muv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?