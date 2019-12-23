Maruti Ertiga Vs Renault Triber: Space Comparison

Published On Dec 23, 2019 03:22 PM By Saransh for Renault Triber

Which of the two 7-seater cars offer better space on the inside?

Renault launched the Triber in India in August this year and since then the car has been among the best-selling models for the carmaker. But is it really a worthy and a more affordable alternative to Maruti’s Ertiga. We find out in this cabin space comparison. But before that, let’s compare the exterior dimensions of the two people movers.

Exterior Dimensions:

Renault Triber Maruti Ertiga Length 3990mm 4395mm (+405mm) Width 1739mm 1735mm (-4mm) Height 1643mm 1690mm (+47mm) Wheelbase 2636mm 2740mm (+104mm) Boot Space 84L, expendable upto 625L 209L, expendable upto 803L

The Triber is a sub-4m MPV, while the Ertiga is a compact MPV measuring over 4m.

The Ertiga is the longer and taller car here. It also has a longer wheelbase and bigger boot space.

The Triber beats the Ertiga only in terms of width that too by a small margin.

Front Row Space:

Renault Triber Maruti Ertiga Legroom (min-max) 930mm-1080mm 860mm-1000mm Kneeroom (min-max) 635mm-830mm 550mm-770mm Headroom (min-max) 945mm-975mm 975mm-1040mm Seat base length 485mm 485mm Seat base width 480mm 495mm Seat back height 640mm 600mm Cabin width 1315mm 1360mm Shoulder room 1240mm 1320mm Ideal front kneeroom* 785mm 620mm

*Front seat adjusted for occupants that are 5’8” to 6” tall.

The Triber, despite being the smaller car here, offers better legroom and kneeroom than the Ertiga. It also offers better ideal kneeroom. So, people with long legs would be more comfortable here than the Ertiga

However, it’s the Ertiga, which offers better headroom and shoulder room.

Meanwhile, both cars have an identical front seat base length with Ertiga having a wider seat base but lower seat back than the Triber. The wider seats on Ertiga should be more supportive and accommodating than seats in the Triber.

All said, the Ertiga’s cabin should feel more spacious and airier than the Triber at the front.

Second Row:

Renault Triber Maruti Ertiga Kneeroom (min-max) 650mm-850mm 520mm-850mm Headroom 980mm 990mm Seat base length 445mm 500mm Seat base width 1195mm 1280mm Seat back height 610mm 570mm Shoulder room 1300mm 1375mm Ideal kneeroom* 450mm-710mm 580mm-710mm Floor hump height 30mm 0 Floor hump width 250mm 0

*Front seat adjusted for occupants that are 5’8” to 6” tall.

Both the cars offer a similar maximum knee room but its the Triber, which offers better minimum kneeroom. This means that even with the tallest of drivers at the front, the Triber will offer more kneeroom in the second row than the Ertiga.

However, the Ertiga should be more comfortable and accommodating than the Triber in the second row since it offers better headroom, shoulder room and a wider and longer seat base. Also giving the Ertiga an edge over the Triber is its flat floor that will make the third occupant’s life easy in the second row.

Third Row:

Renault Triber Maruti Ertiga Kneeroom (min-max) 580mm-730mm 580mm-700mm Headroom 885mm 890mm Seat base length 440mm 445mm Seat base width 1080mm 1000mm Seat back height 555mm 540mm Shoulder room 1050mm 1325mm Seat base height from the floor 320mm 320mm

The Triber has an advantage over the Ertiga when it comes to kneeroom and the seat’s width and height.

The third row seats of the Triber are fully removable making it a five-seater car with plenty of boot space unlike the Ertiga.

The Ertiga offers slightly more headroom, however, the Maruti MPV offers considerably more shoulder room, that should make it more accommodating. Rest of the parameters are more or less similar.

