Nissan Magnite SUV Accessory List And Prices Detailed
Nissan Magnite SUV Accessory List And Prices Detailed

Modified On Dec 16, 2020 02:47 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

While the Tech Pack brings in new premium features to select variants, Nissan also offers a  list of individual accessory items

  • The Magnite comes with three accessory packs: Essential, Styling and Premium.

  • Nissan has priced them at Rs 2,249, Rs 4,799, and Rs 8,999 respectively.

  • Individual accessory items include seat covers, floor mats, and bumper corner protector.

  • Nissan has priced the SUV from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan took everyone by surprise when it launched the Magnite at a starting price of under Rs 5 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), making it the most affordable sub-4m SUV. It is available in five variants: XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). While Nissan had already revealed details of the Tech Pack, we have now got our hands on the list of individual accessories as well as an essential kit and styling pack on offer. Let’s take a look:

Essential Accessory Kit: Nissan is offering mud flaps and floor and luggage mats as part of the essential accessory kit. This kit is priced at Rs 2,249.

Styling Pack: The styling pack encompasses front chrome garnish, tailgate entry guard, bumper corner protector, a tail lamp and tailgate guard. You can purchase the Styling Pack for Rs 4,799.

Nissan also offers a Premium Pack priced at Rs 8,999 and a set of alloy wheels for Rs 31,999. Apart from these, the carmaker is offering a wide range of individual exterior and interior accessory items as follows:

Accessory Item

Price

Mud flap

Rs 699

Black floor mat

Rs 1,399

Designer floor mat

Rs 999

3D floor mat

Rs 2,799

Luggage mat

Rs 799

Tailgate entry guard

Rs 1,599

Bumper corner protector with chrome/ without chrome

Rs 1,299/ Rs 699

Sidestep

Rs 4,299 to Rs 9,299

Front chrome garnish

Rs 1,089

Tail lamp and tailgate garnish

Rs 1,599

Door visor

Rs 2,249

Body cover

Rs 1,399 to Rs 2,799

Sunshade- 4 windows/ Rear windshield

Rs 2,999/ Rs 1,499

Steering wheel cover

Rs 599

Seat covers

Rs 6,999 to Rs 7,499

Body graphics

Rs 1,699

Underbody light

Rs 4,499

Door edge guard

Rs 290

Seatbelt pad and neck rest

Rs 999

Cushion pillow

Rs 899

The carmaker is also offering other individual merchandise items including a dual-port mobile charger and a car freshner priced from Rs 70 to Rs 999.

Nissan offers the Magnite with either the Renault Triber’s 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72PS/96Nm) or a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter can be had with either a 5-speed MT or CVT. It churns out 100PS and 160Nm (152Nm with the CVT gearbox).

The Magnite is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It locks horns with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

