Nissan Magnite SUV Accessory List And Prices Detailed

Modified On Dec 16, 2020 02:47 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

While the Tech Pack brings in new premium features to select variants, Nissan also offers a list of individual accessory items

The Magnite comes with three accessory packs: Essential, Styling and Premium.

Nissan has priced them at Rs 2,249, Rs 4,799, and Rs 8,999 respectively.

Individual accessory items include seat covers, floor mats, and bumper corner protector.

Nissan has priced the SUV from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan took everyone by surprise when it launched the Magnite at a starting price of under Rs 5 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), making it the most affordable sub-4m SUV. It is available in five variants: XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). While Nissan had already revealed details of the Tech Pack, we have now got our hands on the list of individual accessories as well as an essential kit and styling pack on offer. Let’s take a look:

Essential Accessory Kit: Nissan is offering mud flaps and floor and luggage mats as part of the essential accessory kit. This kit is priced at Rs 2,249.

Styling Pack: The styling pack encompasses front chrome garnish, tailgate entry guard, bumper corner protector, a tail lamp and tailgate guard. You can purchase the Styling Pack for Rs 4,799.

Nissan also offers a Premium Pack priced at Rs 8,999 and a set of alloy wheels for Rs 31,999. Apart from these, the carmaker is offering a wide range of individual exterior and interior accessory items as follows:

Accessory Item Price Mud flap Rs 699 Black floor mat Rs 1,399 Designer floor mat Rs 999 3D floor mat Rs 2,799 Luggage mat Rs 799 Tailgate entry guard Rs 1,599 Bumper corner protector with chrome/ without chrome Rs 1,299/ Rs 699 Sidestep Rs 4,299 to Rs 9,299 Front chrome garnish Rs 1,089 Tail lamp and tailgate garnish Rs 1,599 Door visor Rs 2,249 Body cover Rs 1,399 to Rs 2,799 Sunshade- 4 windows/ Rear windshield Rs 2,999/ Rs 1,499 Steering wheel cover Rs 599 Seat covers Rs 6,999 to Rs 7,499 Body graphics Rs 1,699 Underbody light Rs 4,499 Door edge guard Rs 290 Seatbelt pad and neck rest Rs 999 Cushion pillow Rs 899

The carmaker is also offering other individual merchandise items including a dual-port mobile charger and a car freshner priced from Rs 70 to Rs 999.

Nissan offers the Magnite with either the Renault Triber ’s 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72PS/96Nm) or a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter can be had with either a 5-speed MT or CVT. It churns out 100PS and 160Nm (152Nm with the CVT gearbox).

The Magnite is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It locks horns with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 , Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Renault Kiger .

