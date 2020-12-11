Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol Automatic Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Published On Dec 11, 2020 04:55 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

Can the most affordable automatic powertrain in the segment deliver its promised mileage in the real world?

Nissan entered the crowded sub-4m SUV space in December 2020 and set a benchmark in terms of affordability. With a sub-Rs 5 lakh starting price, the Magnite is not only cheaper than all its segment rivals, but also a few sedans falling under the same length criterion. It is a petrol-only offering available with either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. While a 5-speed manual transmission is standard for both engines, the latter is offered with an optional CVT as well. We took the Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT for our fuel efficiency test and here’s what the numbers revealed:

Engine 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol Power 100PS Torque 152Nm Transmission CVT Claimed fuel efficiency 17.7kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 13.60kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (Highway) 18.35kmpl

While the CVT-equipped Magnite fell short of the ARAI-claimed figure in city conditions by delivering only 13.6kmpl, it surpassed the claimed figure by more than 0.5kmpl on the highway.

Let’s see how it would have performed in mixed driving scenarios based on our recorded mileage:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 15.62kmpl 16.87kmpl 14.54kmpl

For those who use the Nissan sub-4m SUV primarily in the city, expect the Magnite to return a mileage of around 14.5kmpl. However, if your daily travel involves driving on wide and open stretches of roads, the Magnite could deliver a mileage of around 17kmpl. If you are someone who uses the SUV equally between the city and highways, expect an average fuel efficiency of 15kmpl.

It is important to note that fuel efficiency depends on a combination of driving conditions, the car’s condition as well as driving style, so your experience may vary from ours. If you’ve booked a Magnite turbo-petrol CVT, feel free to share your findings with us in the comments.

