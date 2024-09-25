Nissan Magnite Facelift’s Latest Teaser Reveals Updated Grille And Tail Light Design

Modified On Sep 25, 2024 02:18 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite 2024

The new teaser provides a glimpse of the tail lights of the new Magnite featuring revised internal LED lighting elements, while the grille seems to have carried on with the same design as before

Nissan to launch the facelifted Magnite on October 4 in India.

Its exterior changes could include updated front bumper and headlights.

To also get new 6-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels.

It is expected to come with new interior trims and seat upholstery.

Nissan might even equip it with premium features like ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

Safety features could include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Likely to use the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options as before.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Magnite is set to receive its first major update on October 4, and the automaker has begun releasing new teasers as we approach the updated SUV’s launch. The previous teaser showcased the new alloy wheel design for the Nissan SUV, while the latest one offers a glimpse of the grille and updated tail lights.

What’s Seen In The Teaser?

The new video clip gave us a slight glimpse of the grille design on the Nissan Magnite facelift, which appears to be similar to its outgoing version. However, the previously leaked image of the Magnite facelift suggested that it might get a larger grille. We also got to see the tail lights for the 2024 Magnite which carries the similar shape but has revised internal LED lighting elements.

The previous teaser of the Magnite facelift also confirmed that it will get redesigned 6-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. Though the size is expected to be the same at 16-inch as seen on the existing version of the Magnite.

Other Expected Changes

The facelifted Magnite was also partially seen at the Bharat NCAP crash test facility, suggesting some more cosmetic revisions. The spied model featured a tweaked front bumper and redesigned headlight housings.

Also Check Out: This Is What Each Variant Of The Tata Nexon CNG Offers

Interior & Expected Features

Though Nissan is yet to reveal the changes inside the cabin of the 2024 Magnite, it is expected to come with new trims and updated seat upholstery. The facelifted Magnite is expected to get features like ventilated front seats and a single-pane sunroof. Features like a 9-inch touchscreen (offered on the Geza edition of the current-spec model), a 7-inch digital driver display, and the wireless phone charger will likely be retained.

On the safety front, it should get six airbags (as standard), while it will continue to get a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Same Engine Choices As Before

Nissan will likely retain the same engine options with the Magnite facelift as offered on the current-spec model. The options include:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

Expected Price & Rival

Nissan could price the Magnite facelift from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the current version is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will continue to rival the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO, and will also take on the upcoming Skoda Kylaq. The Magnite is also a rival to the sub-4m crossovers: Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Nissan Magnite AMT