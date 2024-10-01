All
Nissan Magnite Facelift: What To Expect?

Modified On Oct 01, 2024 03:20 PM By CarDekho for Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV has been on sale in India since 2020. It is an important car for Nissan as the Magnite put the Japanese carmaker back in the radar when its sales were dwindling. Now, Nissan is all set to introduced the Magnite facelift on our shores and if you had your eyes set on one, here’s what you can expect:

Evolutionary Exterior Design 

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Recent teasers from Nissan have revealed that the Magnite facelift will get minor design tweaks to keep it fresh. It will get a revised grille, flanked by a pair of updated LED headlights. Except for the new alloys, no major changes are expected to be made to the side profile. The Magnite will also receive a new set of LED tail lights. 

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Apart from these, one can also expect the Magnite to get tweaked bumpers. A new orange colour can also be seen in the recent teaser campaigns from Nissan. 

Minor Updates To The Interior 

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Inside, a teaser has confirmed that the Magnite’s dashboard layout and design will be identical to the pre-facelift model. It will, however, get a new black and orange theme with contrasting silver inserts. The Magnite facelift is also expected to get feature additions as part of the midlife update, which is what we’ll be talking about next. 

Expected New Features Onboard 

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Nissan could offer the Magnite facelift with new features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof and six airbags. Features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, JBL sound system, 360-degree camera and electronic stability control should be carried over. 

No Changes To Powertrain 

Nissan Magnite Facelift

The Magnite facelift is expected to carry forward the same engine options as before. Detailed specifications have been mentioned below for your reference:

 

1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol 

Power (PS)

72 PS 

100 PS 

Torque (Nm)

96 Nm 

Up to 160 Nm 

Transmission Options 

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / CVT

Expected Price And Rivals 

Nissan is expected to launch the Magnite facelift at around Rs 6.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the Tata Punch / Nexon, Hyundai Exter / Venue, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet.

