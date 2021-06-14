Nissan Magnite And Kicks Along With Datsun Cars Now Available At CSD Outlets

Modified On Jun 14, 2021 07:25 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

Defence personnel can buy the Nissan-Datsun models at reduced prices of up to Rs 1.81 lakh

The Nissan-Datsun duo has announced that its entire range of vehicles, including the popular Magnite, is now available at Canteen Stores Department (CSD) at special prices only for defence personnel.

Nissan is offering multiple variants of the Magnite to CSD buyers. Here’s a look at the variant-wise special prices:

Variant CSD Price Normal Price Difference 1.0-litre Naturally Aspirated-equipped XE Rs 4.82 lakh Rs 5.59 lakh -Rs 77,000 XL Rs 5.27 lakh Rs 6.32 lakh -Rs 1.05 lakh XV Rs 5.88 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh -Rs 1.11 lakh XV Premium Rs 6.66 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh -Rs 1.02 lakh 1.0-litre turbo-petrol-equipped XL Rs 6.13 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh -Rs 1.36 lakh XV Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 8.09 lakh -Rs 1.35 lakh XV Premium Rs 7.43 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh -Rs 1.46 lakh XL CVT Rs 6.90 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh -Rs 1.49 lakh XV CVT Rs 7.52 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh -Rs 1.47 lakh XV Premium CVT Rs 8.20 lakh Rs 9.74 lakh -Rs 1.54 lakh

Defence personnel looking to buy the Nissan Magnite can save up to Rs 1.54 lakh on the SUV. However, they cannot have the Magnite’s dual-tone variants at these special prices.

Here’s a look at the prices of the Nissan Kicks and Datsun models offered via CSD:

Model and Variant CSD Price Normal Price Difference Nissan Kicks XV MT Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh -Rs 1.19 lakh XV Turbo MT Rs 10.58 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh -Rs 1.51 lakh XV Premium Turbo MT Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh -Rs 1.60 lakh XV Premium (O) Turbo Dual Tone MT Rs 12.42 lakh Rs 14.19 lakh -Rs 1.77 lakh XV Premium Turbo CVT Rs 12.83 lakh Rs 14.64 lakh -Rs 1.81 lakh Datsun redi-GO A Rs 3.28 lakh Rs 3.97 lakh -Rs 69,000 T Rs 3.52 lakh Rs 4.25 lakh -Rs 73,000 T (O) Rs 3.82 lakh Rs 4.53 lakh -Rs 71,000 T (O) 1.0-litre Rs 3.99 lakh Rs 4.74 lakh -Rs 75,000 T (O) 1.0-litre AMT Rs 4.18 lakh Rs 4.95 lakh -Rs 77,000 Datsun GO T Rs 4.83 lakh Rs 5.75 lakh -Rs 92,000 T CVT Rs 5.33 lakh Rs 6.31 lakh -Rs 98,000 Datsun GO+ T Rs 5.05 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh -Rs 94,000 T CVT Rs 5.76 lakh Rs 6.79 lakh -Rs 1.03 lakh

Nissan is offering only five variants of the Kicks, including the base-spec XE and top-spec XV Premium Turbo CVT, at reduced prices.

Special prices for the Datsun redi-GO apply to all five variants.

For army personnel looking to buy the GO and GO+, both the hatchback and MPV are being offered in only the ‘T’ trim (with both manual and automatic gearboxes).

The Magnite is provided with two petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter gets the choice of either a 5-speed MT or a CVT (152Nm with the CVT gearbox).

On the other hand, the Kicks is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit (106PS/142Nm) mated to a 5-speed MT and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (156PS/254Nm), paired with either a 6-speed MT or CVT.

The Datsun redi-GO has a 0.8-litre petrol unit (54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre petrol unit (69PS/91Nm). Both are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, but only the 1.0-litre petrol engine gets the option of a 5-speed AMT. On the other hand, the Datsun GO and GO+ get a 1.2-litre petrol engine (up to 77PS/104Nm), mated to either a 5-speed MT or a CVT.

Buyers planning to purchase any of these models can go to CSD’s website and complete all the necessary formalities, including submitting the documents. Nissan is also offering the same CSD benefits on its online sales platform to make it easier for prospective buyers.

All prices, ex-showroom effective for June 2021

