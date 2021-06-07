You Can Now Lease The Nissan Magnite And Kicks For As Low As Rs 18,000 Per Month

Published On Jun 07, 2021 06:33 PM By Tarun for Nissan Magnite

The subscription fee includes zero down payment, vehicle insurance, zero service costs, and road tax

Range-topping variants of the Nissan Magnite, Kicks and Datsun Redi-GO are now available with lease plans.

The car will come with a white number plate and buyback option.

Interested buyers will have to pay a refundable security deposit and a monthly amount.

There’s no down payment, service costs, insurance costs, registration fee and road tax payable.

Currently, it is available only in Delhi NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Nissan, in partnership with ORIX, has introduced leased ownership plans for the Magnite, Kicks and Datsun Redi-GO. These plans cover all the expenses borne by a customer during purchasing a car.

The car with the plan will come with a white number plate and buyback option. That means it will be registered for private use and later, you can even buy the car instead of leasing. You just have to pay the monthly amount along with a refundable security deposit.

Model Monthly Subscription Plan (INR) Total (Ex-showroom -INR) Magnite MT XV 17,999 715,000 Magnite MT XV PREMIUM 19,999 784,000 Magnite TURBO MT XV 20,999 825,000 Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM 23,299 905,000 Magnite TURBO CVT XV 23,449 915,000 Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM 25,299 990,000 Kicks XV 1.5 23,999 999,990 Kicks XV 1.3 TURBO 25,999 1,209,990 Kicks XV Premium 1.3 TURBO 26,999 1,299,990 Kicks XV 1.3 TURBO CVT 29,999 1,394,990 Kicks XV Premium (O) Dual tone 1.3 TURBO 30,499 1,419,990 Redi-GO A 8,999 400800 Redi-GO T (O) 0.8L 9,999 456600 Redi-GO T (O) 1.0L 10,499 477500 Redi-GO T (O) 1.0L AMT 10,999 498600

Note: The article will be updated once when Nissan confirms the tenure

The subscription plan for the Magnite ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,300, starting from the second-to-top XV variant up to the top-end XV Premium Turbo CVT variant. You can lease the Kicks from its XV to XV Premium (O) Turbo variant, ranging from Rs 24,000 to Rs 30,500 per month.

Lastly, Datsun is offering its entry-level Redi-GO for subscription, which ranges from Rs 9,000 to Rs 11,000, per month. Only the range-topping variants are on subscription for all the three cars.

There’s no downpayment, service costs and insurance costs payable. The plan also covers the vehicle insurance, registration fee, road tax, and RTO expenses. All the maintenance costs, scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement, 24X7 roadside assistance, and cost of paperwork are included in the monthly plans.

This subscription plan will be available at dealerships in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai first. Following that, it will be introduced in Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai.

Similarly, Maruti has rolled out subscription plans for its lineup, including the Wagon R, Swift and S-Cross. Tata and MG are also offering their electric vehicles through subscription.

