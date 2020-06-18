Next-gen Kia Carnival Teased Ahead Of 2020 Reveal

Published On Jun 18, 2020 05:37 PM By Dhruv.A for Kia Carnival

Kia says the new Carnival will have an SUV-inspired design

Next-gen Carnival bound to look more imposing than the existing model.

Expect a bigger glass area for an airier cabin.

It could grow in length, width and wheelbase in comparison to the third-gen MPV.

Introduction in South Korea in Q3 2020 with India launch likely in 2022.

Kia Motors has teased the fourth generation of its massive Carnival MPV. It looks a lot more aggressive and bolder in comparison to the existing model. So much so that it’s calling the upcoming Carnival, a ‘Grand Utility Vehicle’. The India-spec third-gen Kia Carnival was launched at Auto Expo 2020 after around six years of its global debut at the 2014 New York Auto Show.

Also called the ‘Sedona’ in several markets, the fourth-gen Kia Carnival will have “a stronger, more stylish presence, futuristic new details”. The teaser reveals a tiger nose grille, somewhat similar to the Kia Seltos, flanked by LED illumination units up front. The side profile reveals bulging wheel arches filled with massive alloy wheels. It will continue to offer the functional sliding rear door. The door handles appear to be premium flush-type units.

It features a shoulder line that neatly runs the length of the MPV to connect to its rear end. The kink on the C-pillar and wraparound rear window add up for a premium floating roof effect. Kia terms the rendering as ‘symphonic architecture’. With these updates, expect an even more palatial cabin for the forthcoming Carnival.

Given the ‘Grand Utility Vehicle’ tag, the upcoming Carnival should witness an increase in size. There’s no official word on the dimensions or powertrains yet. The one we get here is already magnanimous in size with a 5,115mm length, 1,985mm width, 1,740mm height, and 3,060mm wheelbase. The Kia Carnival in India is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel that delivers 200PS/440Nm, coupled with 8-speed automatic transmission.

It will be launched in Q3 of 2020 in South Korea followed by global markets. Given the recency of its India launch, we can expect the new-gen offering here not earlier than 2022. Brought through the CKD (completely knocked down) route, the Kia Carnival is quite a popular pick given its price range of Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

