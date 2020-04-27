Next-gen Kia Carnival To Offer A 4-Seater Option Too

Published On Apr 27, 2020 01:57 PM By Sonny for Kia Carnival

What’s better than a 6-seat premium MPV? A 4-seat premium MPV, of course

Kia to add a four-seater variant to the fourth-gen Carnival MPV lineup.

It aims to offer a luxurious cabin experience in the same form factor.

New-gen Carnival is expected to be revealed in the second half of 2020.

It could arrive in India by the second half of 2021.

The Carnival is currently available in 7, 8 and 9 seat configurations in India.

The Kia Carnival premium MPV has been a popular global offering for many years and was launched in India in February 2020. It offers seating for up to nine people and now the South Korean carmaker has added a four-seater variant of the upcoming fourth-gen Carnival.

The four-seat Carnival aims to offer a luxurious cabin experience in a relatively affordable package with an inconspicuous exterior design. It will retain its current proportions but will only offer two rows of seats. This would allow Kia to equip the second-row of the Carnival with luxury-level lounge seats for an experience not unlike first-class in an airplane.

The source quoted a Kia representative stating that the four-seater has been a recurring demand from CEOs and corporate executives. Apparently, it was a popular aftermarket cabin modification for the Kia Carnival even in the top-spec Hi-Limousine variants in Korea. Now, the carmaker intends to meet that demand in factory-spec. It is a well-equipped package to begin with, its current iteration offering powered sliding doors, ventilated driver’s seat, dual panel electric sunroof and tri-zone climate control.

In India, Kia offers the Carnival with a single engine option - a 2.2-litre diesel unit mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission producing 200PS and 440Nm. The global-spec model comes with more powerful engine options too. Kia is expected to unveil the new-gen Carnival in the second half of 2020 and it could arrive in India in the second half of 2021 or early 2022. Currently, the Kia Carnival is available in India with 7-seater, 8-seater and 9-seater configurations priced from Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

