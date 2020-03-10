Published On Mar 10, 2020 11:59 AM By Sonny

If you’re looking for something more than a BS6 update, these are the new cars to watch out for in March 2020

The month of March is a key time for carmakers to introduce new models before the end of the financial year. For 2020, it offers an even better opportunity as it is the last month to meet the new BS6 emission norm deadline and BS6 engines can be combined with model updates. We’ll be covering the major cars that are yet to get a BS6 engine update in another article, but these are the new cars scheduled to launch in March 2020:

Hyundai Creta Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh

Launch Date: March 17

The second-gen Hyundai compact SUV will be looking to retake its segment crown from the Kia Seltos. It will be powered by the same BS6 petrol and diesel engine options as offered in the Seltos. The new Creta gets more premium features like a panoramic sunroof and connected car tech along with its fresh looks. Pre-launch bookings are underway.

Hyundai Verna facelift

Expected Price: Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

The Hyundai Verna is due to receive its updated BS6 engine options as well as a facelift. It has been spied testing in India multiple times and its design has now been revealed. While the exact launch date has not been shared, the facelifted compact sedan is expected to launch later in March. It will be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel BS6 engines as the new Creta along with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol from the Venue.

Hyundai Tucson facelift

Expected Price: Rs 19 lakh to Rs 27 lakh

Hyundai’s flagship offering in India was showcased in its facelifted avatar at Auto Expo 2020 with BS6 updated engines but it yet to be launched. The 2020 Tucson features minor tweaks to the exterior design with a revised dashboard layout. Its updated 2.0-litre petrol engine makes 152PS of power and comes mated to the same 6-speed AT while the 2.0-litre diesel now gets an 8-speed automatic and churns out 185PS of power.

Tata Hexa Safari Edition

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

Tata showcased the Hexa Safari Edition at Auto Expo 2020. It features a few cosmetic changes over the regular Hexa which make it look a bit bolder as well as a new green exterior colour to pay tribute to the now discontinued Safari . This version of the Hexa also debuted the BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 156PS and 400Nm. It gets the 4x4 drivetrain and the Hexa will continue to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh

The Maruti S-Cross isn’t as much of a new model as the other cars on this list but it is still a significant update. It will be getting a petrol engine for the first time, the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre unit found in the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 along with recently launched 2020 Vitara Brezza. The updated S-Cross was present at Auto Expo 2020 but is yet to be launched. Its petrol motor will likely be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options and maybe the addition of mild-hybrid tech too. The India-spec S-Cross will get an automatic option for the first time.

VW T-Roc

Expected Price: Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh

Launch: March 18

Volkswagen will begin its SUV onslaught in India with two new models. The T-Roc is a compact SUV with a coupe-like roofline and will be brought in via the CBU route. As a result, it would likely be priced closer to the likes of the Jeep Compass. It will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine making 150PS and mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic.

Redi-GO facelift

Expected Price: Rs 2.8 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh

The Datsun redi-GO is also going to be getting a facelift in 2020 alongside a BS6 engine update. It is expected to feature a restyled front and rear end along with larger wheels on the top-spec variant. The interior is likely to be revamped as well with the addition of a touchscreen infotainment system, something its rivals do offer. Its safety feature list will also be updated to offer dual-front airbags. The redi-GO’s 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines will be updated to meet the BS6 emission norms with no expected change in performance. Both the engines are already offered with the Kwid.