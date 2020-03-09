Hyundai Verna Facelift Teased Ahead Of March Launch; Will Share Engines With Creta and Venue

Published On Mar 09, 2020 06:31 PM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Verna 2020

The 120PS 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will be paired only with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch) automatic transmission

The facelifted Hyundai Verna gets sporty cosmetic upgrades.

Its 1.0-litre variant is likely to receive sportier all-black interior layout similar to the Creta Turbo.

Shares 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with the upcoming Hyundai Creta .

The 1.5-litre petrol to get a CVT option while the diesel will get a 6-speed automatic to pick from.

Prices expected to remain in the Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh bracket.

Hyundai is planning a barrage of new products this month, and one of them will be the facelifted Verna. The manufacturer has not only released a set of new images but also some sweet information regarding its new powertrains, which will include the first-ever turbo petrol for the Verna nameplate.

From the looks of it, it gets a minimal upgrade but a sporty one over the existing Verna. The updated Verna gets a massive front grille and bids goodbye to the chrome slats for a blacked out honeycomb pattern. The headlamps will feature LED illumination units along with DRLs and it continues to feature projector fog lamps.

For the side profile, there’s a machine-cut dual tone alloy wheel design while the shoulder and roof line remains unchanged. The tail lamps get new LED detailing and the whole profile looks a bit more premium thanks to the chrome garnishing for the redesigned rear bumper.

(Pictured: Hyundai Solaris)

There’s no view of the interior yet but expect it to look similar to the Russia-spec Verna facelift. The sportier 1.0-litre turbo-equipped variant could borrow its interior from the Creta Turbo. There should be the addition of a bigger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, BlueLink connected technology and a few cosmetic changes. Confirmed features include ventilated front seats, hands free boot opening, rear USB charger, wireless phone charger and Arkamys sound tuning.

However, the biggest upgrade is in the form of BS6 engine options. So it will get a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit from the Venue (120PS/172Nm). The 1.5-litre units come with a 6-speed manual as standard but the petrol gets a CVT option whereas the diesel gets an automatic option as well. The 1.0-litre is only paired with a 7-speed DCT unit. These engines have replaced the pre-facelift models’ 1.4-litre, 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14 lakh. It will rekindle its rivalry with the upcoming Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.

Read More on : Verna on road price