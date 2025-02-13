Watch: How Many Storage Spaces Does The Kia Syros Have?

There are total 23 storage spaces offered with the Kia Syros, with 13 of them located in the front

The Kia Syros is the Korean automaker’s new sub-4m SUV, priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It sits between Sonet and Seltos and comfortably accommodates 5 people, offering good space and practicality. We recently had the chance to experience the Syros and we have figured out the number of storage spaces on offer. Check it out in this Instagram reel!

As shown in this Instagram reel, the Kia Syros offers storage for cups, bottles, and other items in 23 places, with 13 located in the front. This includes bottle holders in the front doors, storage space in the front-center armrest, spaces on the dashboard, and more. The rear armrest also provides space for two cup holders, along with additional bottle holders in the rear doors. It also features a convenient seat pocket for laptops and mobiles. Kia’s subcompact SUV offers a boot space of 390 litres, which can be increased to 465 litres by folding the rear seats.

Kia Syros Overview

The Kia Syros sports a SUV silhouette inspired by the Kia EV9 that includes three vertical LED headlamps and bulky window surfaces as well as squared corner wheel wells with 17-inch wheels and concealed door handles and L-shaped LED rear lights.

Features on board the Syros includes two 12.3-inch displays, a 5-inch climate control screen, adjustable driver seat functions, panoramic glass, 64-ambient lighting options, front and rear ventilated seats, wireless phone charger, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The vehicle comes equipped with 6 airbags (as standard) and a 360-degree camera system as well as ESC and level 2 ADAS functions and dual-camera dashcam and automatic parking brake functionality with auto-hold feature.

Powertrain Choices

Kia is offering the Syros with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

It doesn’t lock horns with any other model in India, but can be regarded as an affordable alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos. It will also serve as a rival to subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.