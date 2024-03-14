Modified On Mar 14, 2024 11:13 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The Nexon Dark edition is available only on the higher-spec Creative and Fearless trims of the SUV, with prices ranging from Rs 11.45 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

When the facelifted Tata Nexon was launched in September 2023, the carmaker hadn’t introduced its Dark edition then. Fast forward to March 2024 and Tata has launched this special edition of the new Nexon as well, but only on the higher-spec Creative and Fearless trims for a premium of Rs 35,000. It has now reached dealerships and here’s how it looks in real life:

Front

Tata has given a black treatment to all the silver-finished elements in the bumper. As seen on the Tata Nexon EV’s Dark edition, the ‘Tata’ logo on the regular model’s special version also is a 2D element with a dark chrome finish. Apart from these changes, the Nexon Dark continues to feature the triangular housing for the split-LED headlights and fog lamps setup.

Side

In profile, the Nexon Dark is seen with all-black finish for the roof rails, ORVM housings and door handles. It also gets #Dark badges on the front fenders and a new 5-spoke design for the all-black 16-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

At the back, the Nexon Dark sports a chrome finish for the ‘Nexon’ moniker while it has a blacked-out bumper featuring a redesigned skid plate (also finished in black). Apart from these changes, it still has the same LED connected taillights as the regular model.

Cabin

The Nexon Dark also gets the same all-black treatment to its cabin and leatherette seat upholstery as prevalent on the new Nexon EV Dark. Other revised bits include #Dark embossing on the front headrests and tri-arrow pattern with blue accents on the upholstery.

In terms of features, the Nexon Dark doesn’t get any new amenities apart from what’s already available on the standard SUV, which includes dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Details Of Its Powertrain

The Dark edition is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains of the Nexon. That said, the Dark edition variants don’t come with the choice of a 5-speed MT with the petrol engine.

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120 PS 115 PS Torque 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Nexon Dark Variants And Prices

The Tata Nexon Dark is available in the following variants:

Petrol

Variant Regular Price Dark Edition Price Difference Manual Creative Rs 11.10 lakh Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative Plus Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 12.15 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative Plus S Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 12.65 lakh + Rs 35,000 Fearless Rs 12.60 lakh Rs 12.95 lakh + Rs 35,000 Fearless Plus S Rs 13.60 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh + Rs 20,000 Automatic Creative AMT Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 12.15 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative DCA Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 12.65 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative Plus AMT Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative Plus DCA Rs 13 lakh Rs 13.35 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative Plus S AMT Rs 13 lakh Rs 13.35 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative Plus S DCA Rs 13.60 lakh Rs 13.85 lakh + Rs 25,000 Fearless DCA Rs 13.80 lakh Rs 14.15 lakh + Rs 35,000 Fearless Pus S DCA Rs 14.80 lakh Rs 15 lakh + Rs 20,000

Diesel

Variant Regular Price Dark Edition Price Difference Manual Creative Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative Plus Rs 13.20 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative Plus S Rs 13.70 lakh Rs 14.05 lakh + Rs 35,000 Fearless Rs 14 lakh Rs 14.35 lakh + Rs 35,000 Fearless Plus S Rs 15 lakh Rs 15.20 lakh + Rs 20,000 Automatic Creative AMT Rs 13.10 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative Plus AMT Rs 13.90 lakh Rs 14.25 lakh + Rs 35,000 Creative Plus S AMT Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 14.75 lakh + Rs 35,000 Fearless Rs 14.70 lakh Rs 15.05 lakh + Rs 35,000 Fearless Plus S AMT Rs 15.60 lakh Rs 15.80 lakh + Rs 20,000

The Tata Nexon Dark is priced between Rs 11.45 lakh and Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The top-spec Fearless Plus S Dark edition variants of both the petrol and diesel versions of the Nexon carry a premium of Rs 20,000, while the other lower-spec and mid-spec variants command a premium of up to Rs 35,000.

Rivals

Its only potential rival is the Kia Sonet X-Line, while it also serves as a competitor to the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Maruti Fronx.

