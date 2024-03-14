English | हिंदी

New Tata Nexon Dark: Design Explained In 5 Images

Modified On Mar 14, 2024 11:13 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The Nexon Dark edition is available only on the higher-spec Creative and Fearless trims of the SUV, with prices ranging from Rs 11.45 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Tata Nexon Dark

When the facelifted Tata Nexon was launched in September 2023, the carmaker hadn’t introduced its Dark edition then. Fast forward to March 2024 and Tata has launched this special edition of the new Nexon as well, but only on the higher-spec Creative and Fearless trims for a premium of Rs 35,000. It has now reached dealerships and here’s how it looks in real life:

Front

Tata Nexon Dark front

Tata has given a black treatment to all the silver-finished elements in the bumper. As seen on the Tata Nexon EV’s Dark edition, the ‘Tata’ logo on the regular model’s special version also is a 2D element with a dark chrome finish. Apart from these changes, the Nexon Dark continues to feature the triangular housing for the split-LED headlights and fog lamps setup.

Side

Tata Nexon Dark side
Tata Nexon Dark 16-inch alloy wheel

In profile, the Nexon Dark is seen with all-black finish for the roof rails, ORVM housings and door handles. It also gets #Dark badges on the front fenders and a new 5-spoke design for the all-black 16-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

Tata Nexon Dark rear

At the back, the Nexon Dark sports a chrome finish for the ‘Nexon’ moniker while it has a blacked-out bumper featuring a redesigned skid plate (also finished in black). Apart from these changes, it still has the same LED connected taillights as the regular model.

Cabin

Tata Nexon Dark leatherette seat upholstery

The Nexon Dark also gets the same all-black treatment to its cabin and leatherette seat upholstery as prevalent on the new Nexon EV Dark. Other revised bits include #Dark embossing on the front headrests and tri-arrow pattern with blue accents on the upholstery.

Tata Nexon Dark cabin

In terms of features, the Nexon Dark doesn’t get any new amenities apart from what’s already available on the standard SUV, which includes dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Details Of Its Powertrain

The Dark edition is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains of the Nexon. That said, the Dark edition variants don’t come with the choice of a 5-speed MT with the petrol engine.

Specification

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

120 PS

115 PS

Torque

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Nexon Dark Variants And Prices

The Tata Nexon Dark is available in the following variants:

Petrol

Variant

Regular Price

Dark Edition Price

Difference

Manual

Creative

Rs 11.10 lakh

Rs 11.45 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative Plus

Rs 11.80 lakh

Rs 12.15 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative Plus S

Rs 12.30 lakh

Rs 12.65 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Fearless

Rs 12.60 lakh

Rs 12.95 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Fearless Plus S

Rs 13.60 lakh

Rs 13.80 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Automatic

Creative AMT

Rs 11.80 lakh

Rs 12.15 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative DCA

Rs 12.30 lakh

Rs 12.65 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative Plus AMT

Rs 12.50 lakh

Rs 12.85 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative Plus DCA

Rs 13 lakh

Rs 13.35 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative Plus S AMT

Rs 13 lakh

Rs 13.35 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative Plus S DCA

Rs 13.60 lakh

Rs 13.85 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

Fearless DCA

Rs 13.80 lakh

Rs 14.15 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Fearless Pus S DCA

Rs 14.80 lakh

Rs 15 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

 Diesel

Variant

Regular Price

Dark Edition Price

Difference

Manual

Creative

Rs 12.50 lakh

Rs 12.85 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative Plus

Rs 13.20 lakh

Rs 13.55 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative Plus S

Rs 13.70 lakh

Rs 14.05 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Fearless

Rs 14 lakh

Rs 14.35 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Fearless Plus S

Rs 15 lakh

Rs 15.20 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Automatic

Creative AMT

Rs 13.10 lakh

Rs 13.45 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative Plus AMT

Rs 13.90 lakh

Rs 14.25 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Creative Plus S AMT

Rs 14.40 lakh

Rs 14.75 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Fearless

Rs 14.70 lakh

Rs 15.05 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Fearless Plus S AMT

Rs 15.60 lakh

Rs 15.80 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

The Tata Nexon Dark is priced between Rs 11.45 lakh and Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The top-spec Fearless Plus S Dark edition variants of both the petrol and diesel versions of the Nexon carry a premium of Rs 20,000, while the other lower-spec and mid-spec variants command a premium of up to Rs 35,000.

Rivals

Its only potential rival is the Kia Sonet X-Line, while it also serves as a competitor to the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Maruti Fronx.

