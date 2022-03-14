New Suzuki Strong Hybrid Powertrain Details Revealed, Will Be Coming To India Too

Modified On Mar 14, 2022 04:07 PM By Sonny

It is expected to debut on its new premium Hyundai Creta-Kia Seltos rival that will arrive by the end of this year

New hybrid system consists of a new K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine and 140V lithium-ion battery.

It has debuted on the UK-spec Suzuki Vitara SUV, offered only with a 6-speed AMT.

In Eco mode, the hybrid system can operate on the electric motor alone at low speeds.

In regular function, it acts as a starter motor and offers torque assist to the engine for reduced emissions and improved economy.

Maruti Suzuki is ready to introduce the next phase of electrified mobility in India with its new strong hybrid powertrain, debuted on the UK-spec Suzuki Vitara. The same is expected to make its way to India with Maruti’s upcoming rival to the Hyundai Creta.

The powertrain in question is an evolution of Suzuki’s mild-hybrid systems. It uses an evolution of the same 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, called the K15C, which works in conjunction with an electric motor powered by a 140V lithium-ion battery pack. There’s also a 12V lithium-ion battery and a 12V lead-acid battery for powering components such as the lights and climate control systems. The current engine offered in India on the S-Cross, Ciaz, XL6 and Ertiga is the 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit with mild-hybrid tech.

The new engine produces 115PS/138Nm, while the output of the electric motor is rated at 33PS and 60Nm. This hybrid system has so far been offered with only a 6-speed AMT in the UK-spec Vitara.

The electric elements of this hybrid powertrain offer the usual functionalities of incorporating the engine idle start-stop and assisting acceleration with added torque. In addition, the full hybrid system can also enable the car to run on the electric motor alone (in Eco mode) for short distances at low speeds with only a little bit of throttle input, or while reversing. However, most of the time the electric components are supporting the internal combustion engine, thereby reducing overall emissions and improving fuel economy. In the UK-spec Vitara SUV with front wheel drive, the hybrid powertrain has a claimed combined efficiency of 22.5kmpl.

Considering the quoted efficiency figure is as per the WLTP (World Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure), we can expect it to increase significantly when tested as per the Indian norms by ARAI. The hybrid powertrain will demand a premium over the regular petrol engine models, but it stands as a worthy candidate to fill the gap left by the absence of diesel engines in Maruti’s lineup, especially in larger models.

Maruti is expected to introduce this powertrain on its upcoming compact SUV, which will be its most premium offering in recent years. The model is slated to launch this year and has been spied testing. This SUV will be positioned above the S-Cross and rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Nissan Kicks. Even a price tag of Rs 18 lakh, a premium of over Rs 4 lakh over the top-spec S-Cross, for a fully-loaded hybrid SUV would be acceptable in this segment. Maruti will also be trying to locally produce as much of the hybrid powertrain as feasible to price it competitively.

However, Maruti will not be the only one bringing a strong hybrid compact SUV to India in the coming months. The SUV in question is being jointly developed with Toyota, so expect the same hybrid powertrain to be offered by the latter as well. But the first strong hybrid mass market offering in India will not be from either of these brands, as the Honda City Hybrid is slated to be launched around April.