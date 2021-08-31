New Renault Jogger 7-Seater To Be Globally Unveiled In Early September

Published On Aug 31, 2021 05:57 PM By Sonny

It will be a larger and more premium offering than other three-row models like the Triber or Lodgy

Dacia is Renault’s sub-brand in Europe for more affordable models like the Duster.

New seven-seater offering teased ahead of global unveiling on September 3.

The Dacia Jogger will be available in both 5- and 7-seater configurations.

It will likely get the same engines as the Euro-spec Duster.

The Jogger is unlikely to be offered in India anytime soon.

Dacia, a sub-brand for Renault in Europe, has teased a new seven-seater offering. It will be called the Jogger and will be making its global debut on September 3. The Jogger could be the spiritual successor to the Lodgy MPV.

The Jogger will be Dacia’s larger model, unlike the Triber, and will likely feature more of an SUV ethos with its design and ground clearance. The side profile silhouette reveals that it will feature roof rails and raked back A-pillar.

Dacia hasn’t revealed much about the Jogger except that it is meant to cater to the needs of larger families and will be available in both 5- and 7-seater configurations. It is also meant to be versatile enough to be used for ‘trips in nature’.

Another MPV in Renault’s lineup is the Lodgy which used to be on sale in India as well at some point. The Jogger will likely be a larger and more premium offering than the Lodgy and could become the biggest offering in the French carmaker’s lineup.

The Jogger could be powered by the same engine options that the Duster gets in the European markets such as the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine with the latter getting the option of a 4x4 drivetrain. Both engines would get the choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Also read: Renault Duster Production Likely To Be Halted In Final Quarter Of 2021

Since Renault is focussed on locally manufactured models for the Indian market, the Jogger is unlikely to be offered here anytime soon.