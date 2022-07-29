New Maruti Grand Vitara vs Brezza: Which One Should You Book?

Published On Jul 29, 2022 08:41 PM By Sonny for Maruti Grand Vitara

The prices for the higher-spec subcompact SUV will overlap with more affordable variants of its larger sibling

Maruti has been busy revamping its lineup in 2022 and most recently launched the new Brezza and unveiled the all-new Grand Vitara. Considering that Maruti will price its new Grand Vitara from Rs 9.5 lakh onwards, its lesser-equipped variants are bound to overlap with the higher variants of the Brezza which is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for both are currently underway and we’re here to help you decide which one suits you based on what each SUV has to offer.

Both will offer the same engine at similar prices

The Brezza subcompact SUV and the Grand Vitara compact SUV are offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. This engine produces 103PS and 138Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual and gets the choice of a 6-speed automatic (with paddle shifters) as well.

While the Grand Vitara will also get the choice of a self charging strong hybrid powertrain with an 80PS/141Nm electric motor, those variants will likely be priced well above the top-end of the Brezza. According to Maruti’s own stated fuel efficiency figures, the Grand Vitara offers marginally better economy than the Brezza. For the same powertrain, the larger SUV promises up to 21.11kmpl while the Brezza promises up to 20.15kmpl.

Grand Vitara is more spacious

This one is a bit obvious but let’s see exactly how the dimensions of the two SUVs compare:

Maruti Brezza Maruti Grand Vitara Difference Length 3995mm 4345mm +350mm Width 1790mm 1795mm +5mm Height 1685mm 1645mm -40mm Wheelbase 2500mm 2600mm +100mm

Of course, the Grand Vitara is a lot longer than the Brezza. The extra 100mm of wheelbase should translate to a lot more legroom for both front and rear occupants. The Brezza’s boxier design makes it 40mm taller than the Grand Vitara. Surprisingly, they’re similarly wide but the Grand Vitara’s more premium design gives it more road presence than its subcompact sibling.

Brezza’s feature advantage at similar prices

A top-spec Brezza Zxi+ will likely be priced similar to a mid-spec Grand Vitara in Delta or Zeta trim. At a price tag of Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the petrol-manual subcompact SUV will offer features like a sunroof, 360-degree view camera, head-up display, and wireless charging pad over the larger SUV. The Grand Vitara’s Zeta trim also comes with the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, auto LED headlamps and cruise control. Meanwhile, the Delta trim still gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Suzuki Connect, cruise control, auto AC, and rear parking camera. Also, the Grand Vitara gets rear disc brakes as standard over the Brezza along with ESP and hill hold assist.

Grand Vitara added features for a premium

If you stretch your budget to the Alpha variant of the Grand Vitara you get to enjoy features like a panoramic sunroof, and bordeaux (maroon) leatherette upholstery. Shell out a little more and you can have the petrol manual powertrain with all-wheel drive. This also adds drive modes and hill descent control to the feature list.

Verdict

If you’re looking for a more feature-rich experience between the two Maruti SUVs at a similar price, you should consider the Brezza. All of the Grand Vitara’s feature highlights will come at a premium over its smaller sibling.

However, if you don’t mind a smaller screen and fewer tech based features (in the Delta trim, one below the Zeta), the Grand Vitara promises you a fairly premium experience too. Its larger proportions make it more spacious and add to its road presence as well.

We can’t comment on the different drive experiences of both SUVs as we are yet to have a go in the all-new Grand Vitara. The launch and price announcement for the new Maruit comapct SUV is scheduled for early September. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the Maruti compact SUV.