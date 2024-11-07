New Maruti Dzire’s Fuel Efficiency Will Amaze You!

Published On Nov 07, 2024 05:00 PM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire 2024

A new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine, which first debuted with the 2024 Maruti Swift, has now been introduced on the Dzire as well

The Maruti Dzire was revealed recently ahead of its launch on November 11.

Its new engine will be offered with both manual and automatic (AMT) gearboxes.

It churns out 82 PS and 112 Nm with the petrol option and 70 PS and 102 Nm with the CNG option.

It returns 24.79 kmpl with the manual, while with the AMT it returns 25.71 kmpl,

The CNG option has a claimed fuel efficiency of more than 33 km/kg.

Prices are expected to begin from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The popular sub-4m sedan, Maruti Dzire, recently received its generational update, which introduced a new design along with premium features like a sunroof and a wireless phone charger. The update also brought in a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, which does duties in the 2024 Maruti Swift. During the new Dzire’s reveal, the carmaker also shed light on the new sedan’s claimed fuel efficiency figures, so let’s check them out in this story:

Powertrain and Fuel Efficiency Details

As mentioned earlier, the new Maruti Dzire is powered by a new Z-series 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, that will be available with both petrol and CNG options. Here are the detailed specifications and fuel efficiency figures:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km per kg

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

As seen in the table, the automatic option is more fuel-efficient than the manual in the petrol variants of the new Dzire. With the CNG option, it returns more than 33 km/kg.

The updated 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine offers better mileage than the previous-generation Dzire, which claimed 22.41 kmpl with the petrol-MT, 22.61 kmpl with the petrol-AMT, and 31.12 km/kg with the CNG version.

What More Is New In The 2024 Maruti Dzire

As expected with a generation update, the design has been completely revised and features an all-LED lighting setup and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The feature suite has also seen an update with premium features like a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger and a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Other features include an analogue driver’s display and cruise control.

Its safety suite now includes six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Launch, Expected Price And Rivals

The new Dzire will be launched on November 11 and will be offered in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus. It is expected to start at Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with subcompact sedans like the 2025 Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

