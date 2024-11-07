2024 Maruti Dzire Variant-wise Features Explained
Published On Nov 07, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire 2024
The 2024 Maruti Dzire will be available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus
The 2024 Maruti Dzire has been making waves ever since it was first spied undisguised, thanks to its fresh design and more premium feature set compared to its Swift hatchback sibling. Now officially unveiled, the Dzire will be available in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Set to launch on November 11, the new Dzire will offer a range of features across these trims, catering to different preferences. If you're considering this updated subcompact sedan, here's a detailed look at everything each variant has to offer:
2024 Maruti Dzire LXi
Here is a detailed list of all the features that the entry-level LXi variant of the Dzire has on offer:
The entry-level LXi variant of the Maruti Dzire is decently loaded, with projector halogen headlights, LED tail lights, six airbags (as standard), and reverse parking sensors. It also has a dual-tone interior, manual AC, and power windows. However, it lacks an audio system and alloy wheels.
2024 Maruti Dzire VXi
The next-in-line VXi variant of the 2024 Dzire gets the following things over the base-spec LXi variant:
The next-in-line VXi variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire builds on the base LXi variant with several notable upgrades. It adds ORVMs with turn indicators, as well as body-coloured door handles. Inside, it offers a rear centre armrest with cupholders, a rear AC vent, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. The VXi also brings a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 4-speaker audio system.
Also See: Explore The 2024 Maruti Dzire In These 15 Real-life Images
2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi
The Dzire’s mid-spec ZXi variant packs in the following in addition to what the previous VXi trim offers:
The Dzire's ZXi variant gets premium features like auto LED headlights, LED DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It also has enhanced comfort and convenience features like a push-button start/stop, wireless phone charger and auto AC. Infotainment is upgraded with 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters) and connected car tech. Safety is improved with a reverse parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), making the ZXi a more tech-rich choice.
2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Plus
The fully-loaded 2024 Maruti Dzire has the following features over the ZXi variant:
The fully loaded 2024 Maruti Dzire is packed with top-tier features that elevate its overall appeal. It has a single-pane sunroof, LED front fog lamps, a coloured MID on the instrument console and cruise control. The upgraded 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is paired with an Arkamys-tuned sound system, while safety is further enhanced with a 360-degree camera and an anti-theft security system with a shock sensor.
Also Read: New Honda Amaze Launch Date Confirmed
Powertrain Options
The 2024 Maruti Dzire is powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that debuted with the 2024 Swift, the specifications of which are as follows:
Expected Price And Rivals
The new-generation Maruti Dzire is expected to start at Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with subcompact sedans like the 2025 Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.
