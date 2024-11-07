All
2024 Maruti Dzire Variant-wise Features Explained

Published On Nov 07, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire 2024

The 2024 Maruti Dzire will be available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus

2024 Maruti Dzire variant-wise features explained

The 2024 Maruti Dzire has been making waves ever since it was first spied undisguised, thanks to its fresh design and more premium feature set compared to its Swift hatchback sibling. Now officially unveiled, the Dzire will be available in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Set to launch on November 11, the new Dzire will offer a range of features across these trims, catering to different preferences. If you're considering this updated subcompact sedan, here's a detailed look at everything each variant has to offer:

2024 Maruti Dzire LXi

Maruti Dzire LED tail lights

Here is a detailed list of all the features that the entry-level LXi variant of the Dzire has on offer:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety
  • Projector-based halogen headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • 14-inch steel wheels without covers

  • High-mounted stop lamp

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Boot lip spoiler

  • Black door handles and ORVMs  (outside rearview mirrors)

  • Black and beige dual-tone interior

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Fabric door armrests

  • Centre cabin lamp

  • Adjustable front seat headrests

  • Instrument cluster with analogue dials and MID (multi-information display)

  • Gear shift indicator

  • Front and rear power windows with auto up/down for the driver-side window

  • Manual AC

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • 12V accessory charging socket for front passengers

  • Keyless entry

  • None

  • Six airbags (as standard)

  • Rear defogger

  • Seat-belt reminder and 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • Hill-hold assist

  • ABS with EBD

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

The entry-level LXi variant of the Maruti Dzire is decently loaded, with projector halogen headlights, LED tail lights, six airbags (as standard), and reverse parking sensors. It also has a dual-tone interior, manual AC, and power windows. However, it lacks an audio system and alloy wheels.

2024 Maruti Dzire VXi

2024 Maruti Dzire has a beige seat upholstery (image used for representation purposes only)

The next-in-line VXi variant of the 2024 Dzire gets the following things over the base-spec LXi variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 14-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Chrome finish on the front grille

  • Chrome boot lid garnish

  • Turn indicators mounted on ORVMs 

  • Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

  •  

  • Boot lamp

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Adjustable headrests on rear seats

  • Chrome finish on inside door handles

  • Chrome accent on parking brake lever tip and gear lever

  • Silver insert on the dashboard

  • Front roof lamp

  • Rear AC vent

  • Outside temperature display (AMT only)

  • Type-A USB phone charger for front passengers

  • Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers for rear passengers

  • Electrically adjustable  and foldableORVMs 

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror)

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • None

The next-in-line VXi variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire builds on the base LXi variant with several notable upgrades. It adds ORVMs with turn indicators, as well as body-coloured door handles. Inside, it offers a rear centre armrest with cupholders, a rear AC vent, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. The VXi also brings a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 4-speaker audio system.

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi

2024 Maruti Dzire has auto LED headlights

The Dzire’s mid-spec ZXi variant packs in the following in addition to what the previous VXi trim offers:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • 15-inch single-tone alloy wheels

  • Chrome window garnish

  • Satin accents on the instrument console and door

  • Chrome finish on AC vents

  • Silver trim and faux wooden insert on the dashboard

  • Outside temperature display

  • Push button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Key-operated boot opening

  • Auto AC

  • 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters)

  • Connected car tech

  • Reverse parking camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  •  

The Dzire's ZXi variant gets premium features like auto LED headlights, LED DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It also has enhanced comfort and convenience features like a push-button start/stop, wireless phone charger and auto AC. Infotainment is upgraded with 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters) and connected car tech. Safety is improved with a reverse parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), making the ZXi a more tech-rich choice.

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Plus

2024 Maruti Dzire single-pane sunroof
2024 Maruti Dzire 9-inch touchscreen and 360-degree camera

The fully-loaded 2024 Maruti Dzire has the following features over the ZXi variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • LED front fog lamps

  • Reading lamps for rear passengers

  • Front footwell illumination

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Front spot cabin lamp

  •  

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Coloured MID on instrument console

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-fold ORVMs on car locking

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Arkamys-tuned sound system

  • 360-degree camera

  • Anti-theft security system (shock sensor)

The fully loaded 2024 Maruti Dzire is packed with top-tier features that elevate its overall appeal. It has a single-pane sunroof, LED front fog lamps, a coloured MID on the instrument console and cruise control. The upgraded 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is paired with an Arkamys-tuned sound system, while safety is further enhanced with a 360-degree camera and an anti-theft security system with a shock sensor.

Powertrain Options

2024 Maruti Dzire engine bay

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that debuted with the 2024 Swift, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG

Power

82 PS

70 PS

Torque

112 Nm

102 Nm

Transmission

5-speed manual, 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT)

5-speed manual

Claimed fuel efficiency

24.79 kmpl (manual), 25.71 kmpl (AMT)

33.73 km per kg

Expected Price And Rivals

2024 Maruti Dzire rear

The new-generation Maruti Dzire is expected to start at Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with subcompact sedans like the 2025 Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

Write your Comment on Maruti Dzire 2024

