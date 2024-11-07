2024 Maruti Dzire variant-wise features explained

Published On Nov 07, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire 2024

The 2024 Maruti Dzire will be available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus

The 2024 Maruti Dzire has been making waves ever since it was first spied undisguised, thanks to its fresh design and more premium feature set compared to its Swift hatchback sibling. Now officially unveiled, the Dzire will be available in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Set to launch on November 11, the new Dzire will offer a range of features across these trims, catering to different preferences. If you're considering this updated subcompact sedan, here's a detailed look at everything each variant has to offer:

2024 Maruti Dzire LXi

Here is a detailed list of all the features that the entry-level LXi variant of the Dzire has on offer:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Projector-based halogen headlights

LED tail lights

14-inch steel wheels without covers

High-mounted stop lamp

Shark fin antenna

Boot lip spoiler

Black door handles and ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) Black and beige dual-tone interior

Fabric seat upholstery

Fabric door armrests

Centre cabin lamp

Adjustable front seat headrests Instrument cluster with analogue dials and MID (multi-information display)

Gear shift indicator

Front and rear power windows with auto up/down for the driver-side window

Manual AC

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

12V accessory charging socket for front passengers

Keyless entry None Six airbags (as standard)

Rear defogger

Seat-belt reminder and 3-point seatbelts for all seats

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Hill-hold assist

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat mounts

The entry-level LXi variant of the Maruti Dzire is decently loaded, with projector halogen headlights, LED tail lights, six airbags (as standard), and reverse parking sensors. It also has a dual-tone interior, manual AC, and power windows. However, it lacks an audio system and alloy wheels.

2024 Maruti Dzire VXi

The next-in-line VXi variant of the 2024 Dzire gets the following things over the base-spec LXi variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 14-inch steel wheels with covers

Chrome finish on the front grille

Chrome boot lid garnish

Turn indicators mounted on ORVMs

Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

Boot lamp

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Adjustable headrests on rear seats

Chrome finish on inside door handles

Chrome accent on parking brake lever tip and gear lever

Silver insert on the dashboard

Front roof lamp Rear AC vent

Outside temperature display (AMT only)

Type-A USB phone charger for front passengers

Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers for rear passengers

Electrically adjustable and foldableORVMs

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror) 7-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers None

The next-in-line VXi variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire builds on the base LXi variant with several notable upgrades. It adds ORVMs with turn indicators, as well as body-coloured door handles. Inside, it offers a rear centre armrest with cupholders, a rear AC vent, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. The VXi also brings a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 4-speaker audio system.

Also See: Explore The 2024 Maruti Dzire In These 15 Real-life Images

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi

The Dzire’s mid-spec ZXi variant packs in the following in addition to what the previous VXi trim offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto LED headlights

LED DRLs

15-inch single-tone alloy wheels

Chrome window garnish Satin accents on the instrument console and door

Chrome finish on AC vents

Silver trim and faux wooden insert on the dashboard Outside temperature display

Push button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Key-operated boot opening

Auto AC 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters)

Connected car tech Reverse parking camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)



The Dzire's ZXi variant gets premium features like auto LED headlights, LED DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It also has enhanced comfort and convenience features like a push-button start/stop, wireless phone charger and auto AC. Infotainment is upgraded with 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters) and connected car tech. Safety is improved with a reverse parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), making the ZXi a more tech-rich choice.

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Plus

The fully-loaded 2024 Maruti Dzire has the following features over the ZXi variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED front fog lamps Reading lamps for rear passengers

Front footwell illumination

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Front spot cabin lamp

Single-pane sunroof

Coloured MID on instrument console

Cruise control

Auto-fold ORVMs on car locking 9-inch touchscreen

Arkamys-tuned sound system 360-degree camera

Anti-theft security system (shock sensor)

The fully loaded 2024 Maruti Dzire is packed with top-tier features that elevate its overall appeal. It has a single-pane sunroof, LED front fog lamps, a coloured MID on the instrument console and cruise control. The upgraded 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is paired with an Arkamys-tuned sound system, while safety is further enhanced with a 360-degree camera and an anti-theft security system with a shock sensor.

Also Read: New Honda Amaze Launch Date Confirmed

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that debuted with the 2024 Swift, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual, 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) 5-speed manual Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (manual), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km per kg

Expected Price And Rivals

The new-generation Maruti Dzire is expected to start at Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with subcompact sedans like the 2025 Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.