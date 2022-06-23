Published On Jun 23, 2022 11:53 AM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

Also gets the Baleno-like Arkamys-tuned sound system for specialised sound modes

Maruti will launch the new SUV on June 30.

The bigger touchscreen should be reserved for higher trims.

The Kia Sonet is still the only sub-4m SUV to get the segment-leading 10.25-inch unit.

It shows information such as driving time, favourite contacts, and average speed.

The Brezza’s new display is bigger than the one available on some of its rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite.

Maruti has been putting out a series of teasers ahead of the new-gen Brezza’s launch on June 30. The latest video shows us the new Baleno-derived 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which will also get an Arkamys-tuned music system.

The new 9-inch touchscreen is a major upgrade for the infotainment setup as the outgoing model was offered with a 7-inch display in the higher trims. Like the Baleno, which gets this unit only on the top-spec Alpha trim, Maruti could limit the bigger touchscreen to the higher variants of the SUV. The lower variants should feature the same 7-inch display seen on the Baleno.

The teaser also shows that the system will display information such as average speed, favourite contacts, music player controls, day, date and time, and driving time. It also has four quick shortcuts in the form of favourite, paired devices, connect (connected car tech), and settings. Maruti offers it with touch-enabled buttons for voice commands, volume up/down and mute, home, call receive/end, and music. The top-left ‘Acoustic’ icon confirms the provision of an Arkamys-tuned music system for specialised sound modes.

From the previous teasers it’s already been confirmed that the new Brezza will be equipped with a single-pane sunroof, 360-degree camera, and head-up display. Other features on board will likely include a wireless phone charger, paddle shifters, cruise control, and auto AC. Its safety kit could include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.









While the new 9-inch touchscreen is a first for the SUV, the display is bigger than the infotainment setup offered in a few of its competitors like the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite (both get an 8-inch display), and Tata Nexon (7-inches). The Kia Sonet is still the only sub-4m SUV to get the segment-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen. That said, Maruti’s decision to equip the new Brezza with the above-mentioned modern features does give the latter an opportunity to take on its relatively well-equipped rivals more fiercely.