Apart from the Alto 800, which gets a 0.8-litre petrol engine, all other models here share the same 1-litre powertrain

Maruti’s portfolio recently got the eleventh member with the CNG kit in the form of the third-gen Alto K10 CNG. With its launch, all Maruti hatchbacks are being offered with the alternative fuel option.

It can get confusing in case you are looking for a Maruti hatchback with the CNG option up to the compact segment because you have as many as five CNG-equipped models, viz, Alto 800, Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and Wagon R.

So in this story, we decided to put your worries to rest by comparing all the details you must know of these Maruti CNG hatchbacks. But first, let’s start by comparing their prices:

Alto 800 CNG Alto K10 CNG S-Presso CNG Celerio CNG Wagon R CNG – – LXi- Rs 5.90 lakh – LXi- Rs 6.42 lakh LXi (O)- Rs 5.03 lakh – – – – – VXi- Rs 5.95 lakh VXi- Rs 6.10 lakh VXi- Rs 6.69 lakh VXi- Rs 6.86 lakh

As is evident from the above table, it’s the Alto 800 which gets the most affordable CNG variant while the Wagon R is the priciest of the lot.

Powertrain Check

In CNG mode Alto 800 CNG Alto K10 CNG S-Presso CNG Celerio CNG Wagon R CNG Engine 0.8-litre 1-litre Power 41PS 57PS Torque 60Nm 82.1Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 31.59km/kg 33.85km/kg 32.73km/kg 35.6km/kg 34.05km/kg

Apart from the Alto 800, which features a 0.8-litre petrol engine, all other models here have been provided with the same 1-litre Dual Jet petrol unit. Maruti is offering all the above-mentioned CNG cars only with a five-speed manual transmission. It’s only the Wagon R here which also gets a larger 1.2-litre petrol engine as well, albeit without the CNG option. The Celerio CNG stands out as the most fuel efficient CNG car on this list.

What’s Different In Equipment?

While the Alto 800 is only available in the mid-spec LXi (O) trim, the S-Presso and Wagon R are offered in two CNG variants: mid-spec LXi and VXi. The Alto K10 and Celerio CNG, on the other hand, are only sold in mid-spec VXi trims.

Here’s what’s on offer in the five hatchbacks:

Alto 800’s highlights Alto K10’s highlights S-Presso’s highlights Celerio’s highlights Wagon R’s highlights Body coloured bumpers and outside door handles

Full wheel covers

Manual AC

Front power windows

Dual front airbags Body coloured bumpers and outside door handles

Full wheel covers

Manual AC

Front power windows

Internally adjustable ORVMs

A two-speaker music system

Dual front airbags Body coloured bumpers (VXi)

Full wheel covers (VXi)

Manual AC

Front power windows (VXi)

Keyless entry (VXi)

Internally adjustable ORVMs (VXi)

A two-speaker music system (VXi)

Dual front airbags Body coloured bumpers and outside door handles

Body coloured ORVMs

Full wheel covers

Day/night IRVM

Rear parcel shelf

Manual AC

All four power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Dual front airbags Body coloured bumpers

Body coloured outside door handles and ORVMs (VXi)

Full wheel covers (VXi)

Electrically adjustable ORVMs (VXi)

Day/night IRVM (VXi)

Tilt steering (VXi)

Keyless entry (VXi)

All four power windows (VXi)

Manual AC

Rear parcel tray

A two-speaker music system (VXi)

Dual front airbags

All the Maruti CNG cars mentioned here get some common touches such as full wheel covers, manual AC, front power windows and dual front airbags. That said, it’s the Celerio and Wagon R which go the extra mile thanks to their extra premium, that gives them some brownie points in the form of all four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs and a day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror). A touchscreen system is absent from the equipment list of all the CNG-equipped cars mentioned in this list.

Parting Thoughts

While all models, save for the Alto 800, get the same 1-litre engine and a near-identical features list, it’s the Celerio that offers the highest claimed mileage among the lot. If you want a more premium, spacious and feature-loaded Maruti CNG car, you can pick either between the Celerio or the Wagon R, which get some niceties over the relatively affordable models as mentioned above. That said, the Alto 800 is the clear winner when it comes to being the most-affordable CNG vehicle in Maruti’s lineup.

