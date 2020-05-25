New Mahindra Thar Will Get These 10 Features For The First Time Ever

Published On May 25, 2020 01:47 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar 2020

The updates will make the Thar safer, more modern and easier to live with

Mahindra is about to introduce the all-new Thar in the coming weeks. It has been spied testing multiple times with a few peeks of the interior as well. The new Thar will come with a plethora of updates to make it a modern jeep instead of just a rugged machine. This time around, it will appeal to both off-roading enthusiasts and lifestyle customers. Here are 10 features that will be added to the Jeep for the very first time:

Basic safety equipment

The new-gen Mahindra Thar will get some basic safety tech to meet current legislations in the country. Expect it to feature dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder and rear parking sensors as standard along with being crash test and pedestrian safety norms compliant. These updates alone will make the Thar safer than ever before.

Choice of petrol engine and will be the most powerful Thar ever

Mahindra will finally be adding a petrol engine to the Thar alongside a BS6 diesel engine. The new Thar is expected to get the new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that Mahindra unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 with a performance rating of 190PS. The diesel motor will be the trusty 2.2-litre unit that makes 140PS and will be offered with the 4x4 drivetrain. Mahindra may offer 4x4 capability with the petrol engine as well.

Choice of manual or automatic transmission

The Thar will also see the addition of an automatic transmission option for the first time in its latest avatar. While it may not appeal to the purists and off-roading enthusiasts, an automatic Thar will make it a more practical car for those who just want to enjoy the experience of driving a jeep. Mahindra is expected to offer an automatic option with both petrol and diesel engines.

Option of soft top or hard top from factory

The Mahindra Thar has only ever been offered with a removable canopy until now. In its new avatar, it will be available with a choice of soft top and hardtop options. The latter makes the Thar a more practical car for unfavourable environments, especially during city commute.

Removable roof panels

Like the global off-roading icon, the Jeep Wrangler, the new Thar was spied with a partially removable hardtop. So even if you go for the practical hard roof, you won’t be missing out on the Mahindra jeep experience in suitable weather. While not confirmed, the new Thar may also get removable door panels like the Wrangler for the complete free-living experience.

Rear disc brakes

As a 4x4 model, it makes sense for the Mahindra Thar to get disc brakes on all four wheels. It’s not the most common feature but it is a common feature on Mahindra models including the XUV300 as well. This could also make the new Thar safer on tarmac as well as off-road.

Climate control & cruise control

While the older Mahindra Thar did come with air conditioning, the new one is expected to get automatic climate control. It is another modern-day comfort that should make the Thar more practical than ever. Possibly the least expected feature update for the new-gen Mahindra off-roader is the addition of cruise control. Mahindra offers it on other models like the Marazzo and XUV300.

Touchscreen infotainment system & MID

A touchscreen infotainment system is mandatory for almost every car these days; even the Maruti Alto gets it now. Considering that Mahindra aims to expand the Thar’s customer base to lifestyle customers as well, a touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is a must. The display could even complement a rear parking camera. It could also get another digital display in the instrument cluster behind the new steering wheel with mounted controls.

LED DRLs

Many customer-modified Mahindra Thars feature added lighting for off-roading in rough environments. But for the first time ever, the Thar will come factory fitted with LED daytime running lights.

Forward facing rear seats

That’s right! The Thar never had a conventional rear seat bench until now. This means the Mahindra off-roader can be comfortably enjoyed by the rear passengers as well without having to sprain their necks from tilting their heads to look forward all the time.

