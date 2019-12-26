Production-ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spied Inside Out. To Get Touchscreen Infotainment System

Published On Dec 26, 2019 06:00 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar 2020

The Mahindra Thar will be offered with a petrol engine for the first time and is expected to be showcased at Auto Expo 2020

The latest spy shots reveal a more premium cabin.

Expect a variety of features like a touchscreen system and auto AC.

Mahindra might offer an automatic transmission with the petrol engine.

The new Thar will continue to be offered with a 4x4 drivetrain.

Likely to command a premium over its predecessor owing to BS6 engines.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is expected to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 followed by a launch soon after. A hard-top version of the Thar was recently spotted , suggesting that it will be offered straight from the factory for the first time. Now, some more spy shots have surfaced online revealing interesting details of the Mahindra SUV.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar test mule was seen with a four-spoke steering wheel that gets integrated controls, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, and power window controls placed below the 4x4 gear lever.

Furthermore, it was also spotted with automatic climate control, new fabric seats with hand-stitched lining, a new gear shifter, and silver accents around the air-con vents and a new folding key fob. In terms of safety, it will get disc brakes on all four wheels, multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder, and speed alert system.

Mahindra is expected to offer the new-gen Thar with a petrol engine along with an automatic transmission as well as a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is also expected to come with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that could also feature on the new-gen Scorpio and XUV500. Like its current iteration, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will continue to get the 4x4 drivetrain.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be more premium than the outgoing model owing to the new feature additions, factory-fitted hard top, a plusher cabin, and new BS6 petrol and diesel engines. It is expected to command a premium over the current-gen Thar which is priced between Rs 9.59 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

