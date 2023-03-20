Modified On Mar 20, 2023 07:41 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna

The new Verna looks more premium, sportier, and definitely larger than its predecessor

New Verna spied at dealership without any camouflage, revealing its exterior profile.

Flaunts a bold and sporty look with several visual cues from the global-spec Elantra.

Gets dual displays for the infotainment and cluster, electric sunroof, and heated/ventilated front seats.

Safety will be covered by ADAS with forward-collision warning, auto emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Engine options to include 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic options.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna has been spied completely undisguised at a dealership, ahead of its launch. In our exclusive images, we can spot the sedan’s fresh exterior styling in what we assume is the ‘Titan Grey’ paint shade.

The new Verna looks inspired by the globally-sold Elantra, especially from the front. It has a twin headlamp setup with a sleek LED DRL running from one end to the other and a mesh grille setup. It flaunts a prominent and aggressive look for the front fascia.

The side profile looks chiseled with a prominent rising shoulder line and sharp edges. The rear profile is not visible in these images, but teasers and previous spy shots confirm the presence of connected LED tail lamps as well.

All-new Cabin

Recently leaked cabin images show that the flashy and upscale design has been carried over to the interior as well. In terms of features, the new Hyundai Verna will feature dual displays for 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digitised instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Safety Features

Safety will be covered by six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all the passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESC, traction control, front parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring system. The radar-based safety tech, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) is also confirmed, which further gets forward-collision warning, blind-spot alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

New Verna Powertrains

2023 Hyundai Verna will get a new 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which will make it the most powerful sedan in its class. The engine will be paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic). The predecessor’s diesel engine won’t be used here, but the 115PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine has been retained.

The new Verna is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its rivalry with the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City.

Picture Credits:- Nivesh Sharma